“Don’t think they’ll win this one” - KKR all-rounder’s massive prediction on ENG vs IND 2025 series

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Moeen Ali has made his prediction for the Test series between England and India. The second Test of the five-match series is underway, having begun on Wednesday, July 2, at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Talking on the 'Beard Before Wicket' Podcast, Moeen Ali predicted that the ongoing second Test would be closely contested. However, he believes that India will not win this Test. Predicting the series result, he said:

"I think it will be a lot closer. I think it will be difficult for India. (second Test) I think India will win one. I don't know if it's this one. I don't think they'll win this one but maybe one down the line. England will be too strong. It will be interesting because India are batting first. Normally you want two spinners on the last day, so it will be interesting." (20:48)

Batting first on the opening day, India made a strong start, getting to 310/5 at stumps with captain Shubman Gill scoring an unbeaten century. However, the visitors are without ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah for this Test.

Moeen was a part of KKR in the IPL 2025 season, being acquired at his base price of ₹2 crore during the mega auction.

KKR all-rounder's advice on using Jasprit Bumrah

In the same podcast, KKR all-rounder Moeen Ali also adviced the Indian team to use Jasprit Bumrah carefully. He will play only three Tests in the ongoing series to manage his workload.

Having featured in the first Test and missed the second, he will likely return for the third Test at Lord's.

"He is not playing all Tests because probably his body cannot get through. Same with Joff (Archer) as well. He probably won't make all five. So you have to be careful with these kind of bowlers. You don't want to break him now and use him potentially for the next two to three years. If you lose Bumrah, it is a bigger problem (than losing the series) He's coming back from injury," Moeen said. (9:50)

Further, Moeen felt that Bumrah would want to play at Lord's as a visiting player. He added:

"When you are a foreign player, Lord's is the ground you want to play at. The selector would have said you can only play three games and he would have said I will play the first one. Second, I'll miss that one. Lord's, I am definitely playing and then we'll decide. The team without Bumrah, other bowlers will have to step up."

As for the IPL 2025 season, Moeen featured in only six games for KKR. He had a miserable outing with the bat, managing to score just five runs from two innings. With the ball, he picked up six wickets at an average of 22.66.

