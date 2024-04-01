"Don't want to become the world's fastest bowler, just want to be the world's best bowler"- Mayank Yadav opens up on ambitions after dream IPL debut

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mayank Yadav stated his wish to become the world's best bowler over being the fastest after his match-winning spell against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday, March 30.

The 21-year-old debuted in the IPL for LSG after a few years with the franchise and produced figures of 3/27 in four overs. Mayank's performance turned a game that seemed headed in PBKS' direction at 102/0 in a run-chase of 200.

During the spell, the youngster consistently clocked speeds of over 150 kmph, including one over 155.

Speaking to the TOI, Mayank Yadav felt the pace was only an addition to the other more important skills.

"I never wanted to become the world's fastest bowler. I never dreamt of that. I don't want to become the world's fastest bowler. I just want to be the world's best bowler. I just want to concede fewer runs and remain consistent with my performance. Pace is a plus point for me. There are other things like line, length, and where to hit the ball. Pace just back those areas," said Mayank.

He also spoke about his plans for the PBKS batters during the game-changing spell.

"The strategy was to exploit the longer side of the field. The leg side presented a sizable target from my bowling position. I opted not to bowl towards the off side, assuming that any room given would result in the batsman easily dispatching the ball for a boundary. I aimed to bowl short and target the batsman's body. Both Bairstow and Jitesh attempted to make room and play their shots, but my strategy proved effective against them," added Mayank.

Mayank bounced out Jonny Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh with his raw pace that got big on the batters.

He then bagged the crucial scalp of PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan on 70 off 50 to effectively seal the game.

"I take inspiration from Dale Steyn" - Mayank Yadav

When asked about his inspiration, Mayank Yadav had second thoughts and mentioned former South African pacer Dale Steyn as his bowling idol.

Steyn remains the 10th leading wicket-taker in Tests with 439 scalps at an incredible average of under 23.

"I take inspiration from Dale Steyn. I just love the way he shows his aggression from his bowling. He can intimidate any batsman with his pace. Steyn is my idol. I never met him. I really want to meet him someday. That day will be like a dream come true for me. I watch Steyn's bowling videos and his best spells and learn from those," said Mayank.

The youngster also had high praise for LSG skipper KL Rahul and said:

"KL bhaiya told me just one thing and he keeps on saying that the more you keep things simple, the better it is for you. Since pace is my strength, he said don't think much if you are getting hammered or leaking runs, just keep backing your pace which is your strength. When he came to my room he said there would be pressure as it is your first match, so don't think on that part, just go and bowl the way you have been."

Overall, Mayank has played 17 List-A and 15 T20 games along with the lone first-class outing.

The speedster will be back in action when LSG takes on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday, April 2.