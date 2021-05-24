Don’t want to be termed 'villain': Ankit Rajpoot told Ravichandran Ashwin over refusal to run out non-striker

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed that pacer Ankit Rajpoot refused to run out a non-striker who was backing up too far during an IPL 2019 encounter between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

Ashwin stated that Rajpoot did not resort to 'Mankading' for fear of being branded a 'villain'.

Rajpoot was representing PBKS (then Kings XI Punjab) in IPL 2019 and Ravichandran Ashwin was captaining the franchise that year.

This particular match was played after Punjab’s victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR), in which Ashwin’s run-out of Jos Buttler at the non-striker’s end had reignited the spirit of cricket debate.

In a conversation with former Indian left-arm spinner Murali Kartik on the YouTube show DRS with Ash, Ravichandran Ashwin discussed the unfair stigma surrounding the Mankading dismissal. He opined:

“The batsman are so used to meandering along. Someone asking them to stay inside the crease itself looks like a hindrance to them. This is so wrong asking a bowler not to run batsmen out at the non-striker’s end. Especially, when the game is so competitive, I firmly believe that a bowler shouldn’t be stopped.”

Specifying about the game against MI, Ravichandran Ashwin opened up:

“After the incident happened against Rajasthan (Jos Buttler mankading controversy), in the next match we were playing Mumbai. The last wicket pair of Rahul Chahar and Alzarri Joseph were batting. One ball and two runs to win. I went to the bowler Ankit Rajpoot and told him, ‘these batsmen will be charging out to run. Just stop and send them back in if he (non-striker) starts running before you deliver’. He was scared and said, ‘No way, I won’t do that’.”

Ravichandran Ashwin further revealed that he assured the bowler he would back him. Rajpoot told his captain that he will do it (Mankad if needed). Elaborating on what happened next, the 34-year-old said:

“He (Rajpoot) froze when he came to deliver. He came and said to me, ‘If I do this, it will create controversy and I will be made the villain. I told him, ‘what you are doing here is correct. The non-striker is at fault here’.”

IPL 2019, MI vs KXIP Match Highlights: Mumbai Indians win by three wickets https://t.co/A007PqH2hG pic.twitter.com/6hkYSflAfe — SportsGridUK (@Sportsgriduk) April 10, 2019

MI won as non-striker was halfway down the ground: Ravichandran Ashwin

MI eventually ran two off the last ball and won the match. Looking back at the game, Ravichandran Ashwin pointed out:

“The non-striker (Chahar) was halfway down the ground. The flipside is that if we had won the match, we would have qualified.”

“You are giving a free-hit when the bowler oversteps. A non-striker stepping out is not a problem for you,” he further questioned on the Mankading debate.

The spirit of cricket debate was back in focus during IPL 2021 after a high-scoring encounter between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings.

While MI prevailed once again needing two off the last ball, an image of non-striker Dhawal Kulkarni backing up too far went viral on social media.

Sorry again for my harp. Last night last ball 2 runs needed and the non striker again taking advantage. Is this in the spirit of the game. #IPL2020 #MIvsCSK pic.twitter.com/HDEwqfSclg — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) May 2, 2021