"Dravid sir, let's take Shivam Dube for the World Cup"- Top 10 funny Rohit Sharma memes after MI's loss vs GT in IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians (MI) suffered a close six-run defeat against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their first match of the post-Rohit Sharma era on Sunday, March 24.

The Mumbai franchise replaced Rohit with returning Hardik Pandya as captain for IPL 2024 last December. Hardik's reign did not get off to an ideal start as he faced a setback in the first game against his former team, Gujarat Titans.

After being asked to bat first, GT scored 168/6 in 20 overs on the back of contributions from Sai Sudharsan (45), Shubman Gill (31), and Rahul Tewatia (22). After missing the previous season, Jasprit Bumrah made a wonderful comeback with a 3-wicket haul for the visiting side.

Mumbai Indians batting unit then stuttered in the final phase of the second innings to fall narrowly by six runs. Rohit Sharma (43) set the tone for the chase with an impactful knock in the company of Dewald Brevis (46).

However, both departed without delivering the finish, leaving the job to the middle-order. Hardik Pandya and co failed in the mission as GT bowlers held their nerves to take their side over the line.

The events that unfolded in the Mumbai Indians camp involving Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya before and during the match kept the fans engaged throughout. A few fans took the opportunity and compiled hilarious memes on the matter.

Here are some of the best ones:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"We lost a little bit of momentum at the back end"- MI captain Hardik Pandya after defeat against GT in IPL 2024

After the conclusion of the match, MI skipper Hardik Pandya reflected on the loss and said:

"We backed ourselves to chase those 42 but it's one of the days where if we saw the score is less in the last five overs and we lost a little bit of momentum at the back end."

He added:

"It feels good to be back and this is one stadium where you enjoy and feel the atmosphere quite lively.

[On Tilak Varma keeping David off strike against Rashid] Tilak felt that was right and I back him. That wasn't an issue."

What mistakes did Mumbai Indians make according to you in this match? Let us know your views in the comments section below.