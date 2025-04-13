"Dropped, doubted, but never broken" - Fans react as Karun Nair slams 89 runs off 40 balls in DC vs MI IPL 2025 match

Karun Nair starred with the bat for Delhi Capitals (DC) in their IPL 2025 match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, April 13. The right-hander looked berserk as he smashed 89 runs off 40 balls at a strike rate of 222.50, including five maximums and 12 boundaries.

During his exploits, the 33-year-old shared a 119-run partnership with Abishek Porel for the second wicket. He helped the team recover after they lost Jake Fraser-McGurk for a golden duck in a chase of 206 runs.

The Vidarbha batter was coming on the back of a tremendous form in domestic cricket, hitting nine centuries across formats in the 2024-25 season. Nair amassed 255 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 216, including three half-centuries in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy. He then scored 779 runs in eight innings at an average of 389.50, comprising five tons and a fifty in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season. In the Ranji Trophy, he amassed 863 runs in nine innings at an average of 53.93, hitting four centuries and two half-centuries.

The Capitals had bought him at a steal at his base price of INR 50 lakh at the 2025 mega auction.

Fans on X lauded Nair for delivering in his first match of the 2025 season. One user wrote:

"Karun Nair – What a Comeback! From a historic 303* in Tests to a stunning 89 runs today in IPL 2025, Karun is showing the world what dedication looks like. Dropped, doubted, but never broken. Form is temporary. Class? That’s forever."

Another user commented:

"Karun Nair is making sure no one ignores him now. Stellar domestic season owned Ranji, SMAT & VHT and now 89 off 40 in his first IPL 2025 knock! India recall or not, this is already one of the greatest comebacks in recent cricket history."

A third user added:

"What a comeback by Karun Nair. So so happy for him. Life has been unfair to him in the past. Hope he will make the best out of this chance."

Here are a few more reactions:

Karun Nair delivers but DC lose the plot in 206-run chase vs MI in IPL 2025

Karun Nair performed with the bat, but Delhi suffered a middle-order collapse against Mumbai in the IPL 2025 match. Skipper Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs perished for single-digit scores after Mitchell Santner cleaned up Nair.

At the time of writing, DC were 151/5 after 14 overs, with KL Rahul and Ashutosh Sharma at the crease. Karn Sharma has been the pick of the bowlers, returning with two wickets so far.

