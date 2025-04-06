"DSP Siraj arresting Travis Head" - Fans react after Mohammed Siraj gets rid of Australian left-hander early in SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match

Fans were critical of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Travis Head after he endured yet another failure in the side's ongoing IPL 2025 clash against Gujarat Titans (GT). The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is serving as host to the SRH vs GT contest.

The Titans won the toss and invited the Sunrisers to bat first. After Abhishek Sharma took a single on the first ball of the innings, Head slammed two fours against Mohammed Siraj in four balls.

However, the final ball of the over saw Head flicking a length ball directly into the hands of Sai Sudharsan, who was stationed at mid-wicket. With this, Siraj sent Head packing for eight off five.

After playing impressive knocks of 67 & 47 in the first two games, Travis Head has returned with scores of 22, 4 & 8 in IPL 2025.

Fans expressed their reactions to Travis Head's early dismissal, which resulted in SRH getting off to a slow start in the powerplay. One of them wrote:

"DSP Siraj arresting Travis Head."

Here are the other fan reactions:

"Sorry but sir Travis Head's Aura points are reducing day by day," a user posted.

"Travis Head is Another Ms Dhoni Without Rohit Sharma. Even Blind Slogger like Abishek Sharma better than him," another tweeted.

"And that’s exactly why I feel SRH batters need to spend some time on the pitch instead of going hard from ball one. Travis Head chose aggression early, but ended up gifting his wicket. Siraj has the last laugh after conceding two boundaries," a fan posted.

Mohammed Siraj completes 100 IPL wickets after dismissing Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma

After dismissing Travis Head, Mohammed Siraj continued his momentum to get rid of Abhishek Sharma (18 off 16) in the fifth over. With this breakthrough, Siraj reached the milestone of 100 wickets in the cash-rich league.

Mohammed Siraj made his IPL debut for SRH in 2017, where he impressed by picking up 10 wickets in six appearances. He then represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru from 2018 to 2024. He produced his best performance in the 2023 season, where he scalped 19 wickets in 14 games.

