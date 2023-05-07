Du Plessis, Jaiswal Sportiqo stocks in top two, Jofra Archer’s price takes a massive hit

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis’ stocks remained the highest gainer on Sportiqo, the blockchain-based fantasy cricket platform, after week five of ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

The 38-year-old veteran South African batter returned as skipper for RCB’s clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow. On a tough batting surface, he played a captain’s knock, scoring 44 off 40 balls as RCB got the better of LSG by 18 runs in a low-scoring game.

Du Plessis' and Jaiswal's good form with the bat continued as they lead the top gainers for the week.

The IPO price (price of the stock before IPL 2023 started) of Du Plessis’ Sportiqo stock was 167.66. It now stands at 366.93, a change of 118.86%. He thus retains his spot at the top position among highest gainers after week five of IPL 2023.

Dynamic Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is second on the list of top five gainers. The 21-year-old left-hander batter smashed a brilliant 124 off only 62 balls in the match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Jaiswal’s current price is 362.3, while his IPO price was 174.99, a change of 107.04%.

Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mumbai Indians finisher Tim David and Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel complete the top five list of highest gainers after week five of the Indian T20 league. Gaikwad’s current price is 260.37, while his IPO price was 151.8838 (71.43%). David had an IPO price of 128.24, while his current price has risen to 213.37 (66.38%). And finally, Axar’s stocks have gone up from his IPO price of 141.4808 to his current price of 207.73 (46.82%).

Shifting focus to the five biggest losing stocks after week five of IPL 2023, struggling MI pacer Jofra Archer finds himself at the top of the list. The England pacer was hammered for 56 runs in the four overs he bowled against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mumbai. He also failed to take a wicket. The 28-year-old fast bowler’s current price is a disappointing 15, while his IPO price was 162.61, a drastic change of -90.78%.

RR’s bowling all-rounder Jason Holder is second on the list. The right-arm pacer registered figures of 0/55 in 3.3 overs against MI, the same game in which David hit him for three consecutive sixes to win the match for his team. Holder’s IPO price was 128.27, which his current price reads 15, a change of -88.31%.

CSK pacer Deepak Chahar, PBKS fast bowler Kagiso Rabada and RCB pacer Harshal Patel also feature in the list of top five losing stocks after week five of IPL 2023. Chahar’s current price is 15, while his IPO price was 120.6748 (-87.57%). Rabada’s IPO price was 117.16, but his current price stands at 15 (-87.20%. As for Harshal, his stocks have also witnessed a downfall, from his IPO price of 133.32 to his current price of 17.39 (-86.96%)

Top-performing stocks based on points

Faf du Plessis and Yashasvi Jaiswal also find themselves atop the top performers table.

Looking at the list of top five performers based on points after week five of IPL 2023, RCB skipper Du Plessis tops the list with 275.2 points. He is followed by RR opener Jaiswal (249.1) and in-form CSK batter Devon Conway (188.9). LSG opener Kyle Mayers (177.7) and RCB batter Glenn Maxwell (176.9) round off the top five list in this segment.

Explaining Sportiqo’s point system

Sportiqo assesses the stocks of cricketers. Thanks to the blockchain-based fantasy cricket platform, anyone can invest or trade in players. The method is similar to trading in stocks.

Sportiqo has devised a performance ranking system based on an algorithm which analyzes batting, bowling and fielding statistics and assigns an index rating to each player. Cricketers are given points for every ball that they participate in as a batter or bowler.

Batters win positive points for boundaries and negative points for dot balls and dismissals. On the other hand, bowlers are handed positive points for wickets and dot balls and negative points for boundaries and extras (no-balls and wides).

