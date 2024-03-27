"Dube never really broke free in the RCB changing room" - AB de Villiers on the all-rounder's previous IPL stint 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shivam Dube has made a strong start to the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. He recently bagged the Player of the Match award for his batting exploits against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Initially bogged down by relentless short deliveries by pacers on the back of the new rule, Dube has responded in some style and has negotiated such deliveries with relative ease now. However, it was not all smooth sailing for the all-rounder as he had to endure a couple of rough stints in the league before being part of the CSK outfit.

Shivam Dube was roped in by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during the 2019 IPL auction for ₹5 crores. In four matches for the franchise in his maiden season, he was only able to record double figures once. His struggles continued in the 2020 edition as well, leading to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) acquiring him for the 2021 season.

Former South African batter AB de Villiers, who shared the dressing room with Dube during his final seasons in the IPL, remarked that the all-rounder was a very shy individual who struggled to settle into the RCB setup.

"It’s fantastic to see Shivam like this. He never really broke free in the RCB changing room. He was quite a shy guy, worked really hard, and asked a lot of questions back in the day. I think he did a bit of learning there but never felt comfortable," de Villiers said on Jio Cinema.

"He talks about being free in CSK, and that is the magic recipe that MSD, Gaikwad, Stephen Fleming, and all the guys from the past have set up over there. It’s a workhorse of a franchise that just makes it work every time, every single season, with new players who feel free to express themselves," de Villiers added.

Shivam Dube only had a high score of 27 in RCB colors, and only ended up scoring 169 runs for the team at an average of 16.90 and a strike rate of 122.46.

"This franchise is different from all others" - Shivam Dube

Dube's ongoing stint with CSK has allowed him to revive his career, as he is in the scheme of things as far as Team India's T20I squad is concerned. Since the previous season, he has been one of the most proficient players of spin bowling, forcing the opposition to switch to Plan B in the middle overs, when he usually operates at the crease.

Dube credited the freedom that CSK have given, and aims to win more matches for the side.

"This franchise is different from all others. This franchise is giving me the freedom and I also want to win some matches for them. I worked in that way as well - it is helping me, I know they are going to bowl short balls and I'm ready for that. They want me to go on a higher strike-rate and I want to do that," he said during the post-match presentation following his match-winning knock against GT.

Shivam scored 51 runs off 23 deliveries, including two fours and five sixes in CSK's 63-run win over Gujarat Titans in Chennai on Tuesday, March 26.