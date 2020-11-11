'Dwayne Bravo, you are behind me now' - MI star all-rounder Kieron Pollard takes cheeky dig at former teammate after winning 5th IPL title

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard enjoyed a light moment in front of the camera by taking a dig at his West Indies team-mate Dwayne Bravo. Pollard reminded the CSK all-rounder of his numerical advantage in T20 titles after MI clinched their fifth IPL crown with a 5 wicket win over the Delhi Capitals.

Pollard and Bravo have shared such moments together before and the duo clearly enjoys the friendly banter. Pollard now holds the bragging rights and clearly isn't hesitant to take full advantage of the fact.

"Dwayne Bravo you are behind now and I'm in front of you (about number of T20 titles), I have to say that on camera (smiles)," Kieron Pollard said after the game.

Mumbai Indians are the best T20 team in the world: Kieron Pollard after IPL 2020 Final

Kieron Pollard firmly believes that MI is the best T20 franchise in the world, given their success and the talent

MI have now won 5 IPL titles in the last 8 years, which is a remarkable achievement. The team deserves credit for identifying and nurturing young talent. Players like Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah went on to play for India after impressing for the IPL franchise. Pollard has been with MI for 11 years and has enjoyed considerable success with the side.

The man from Trinidad was extremely happy after the 2020 IPL title triumph and revealed that the win meant a lot to him. Pollard concluding by declaring MI to be the best T20 team in the world at the moment.

"It's a great feeling, means a lot. Fifth trophy.. Have been here for 11 years. We have a quiet celebration. The amount of trophies, the amount of talent that's there, you can say MI is the best T20 team going around," Kieron Pollard said.

With their fifth title, MI cement their place as the most successful IPl franchise. The only team that comes remotely close are the Chennai Super Kings with 3 IPL titles.