Dwayne Bravo rehearses ‘Champion’ song ahead of KKR IPL 2025 event [Watch]

Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is all set for an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 event of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the new season. KKR begin their campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 22 in Kolkata.

Ad

In a video posted by the franchise on social media, Dwayne Bravo was seen rehearsing his 'Champion' song ahead of KKR's IPL 2025 event. The former all-rounder was singing the lyrics of his famous song with the mic in his hand, with the setup being prepared for the event. As he is rehearsing his famous song, one may expect that he could be seen singing the song during the event as well.

Ad

Trending

The franchise posted the video on its official Instagram handle with the caption -

"Here’s a small tease to tonight’s Knight Unplugged 2.0💜😄Watch it LIVE on our YouTube, Twitter & Facebook handle from 6PM DJ Bravo | #AmiKKR | #KnightsUnplugged."

Ad

KKR roped in Dwayne Bravo as their mentor ahead of the IPL 2025 season. Bravo shares a strong relation with the franchise despite not having played for them in the IPL.

He has led the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) to multiple titles in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Moreover, he has also worked as the coach of the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the International League T20 (ILT20).

Dwayne Bravo replaced Gautam Gambhir as KKR mentor for IPL 2025

Notably, former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir returned to the franchise as their mentor for the IPL 2024 season. Under his guidance, the team reached the final and also defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad to lift their third trophy in the history of the league.

Ad

However, Gambhir then took up the role of the head coach of the senior Indian men's team, also leading them to the 2025 Champions Trophy win recently. With him taking on national duty, KKR called in Dwayne Bravo as their mentor for the upcoming season.

Bravo has himself been an IPL great, having played for teams like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, winning multiple trophies as well. He has played 161 games in his IPL career, scoring 1560 runs. The former all-rounder also has 183 wickets to his name in the league and is among the highest wicket-takers in IPL history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️