"e sala bhi cup rehnede"- Top funny RCB memes from IPL 2024 auction

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) faced the wrath of their fans after having a below-par IPL 2024 auction on Tuesday (December 19). The event was hosted at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

RCB entered the auction with a strong batting line-up at their disposal. They were on the lookout for quality bowlers after releasing Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, and David Willey.

The Royal Challengers pursued World Cup-winning Australian captain Pat Cummins aggressively as they engaged in an intense tussle with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Bangalore went as far as ₹20.25 crores for Cummins when they only had ₹23.25 crores in their purse for the auction. SRH made another bid and eventually signed Cummins for ₹20.5 crores.

RCB then shelled out ₹11.50 crore for lanky West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph, who was released by GT previously.

Yash Dayal (₹5 crore), Tom Curran (₹1.50 crore), Lockie Ferguson (₹2 crore), Swapnil Singh (₹20 Lakhs), Saurav Chauhan (₹20 lakh) were there other picks at the IPL 2024 auction. Many expected that they would target their former player Mitchell Starc, who is returning to IPL after missing eight seasons. However, they could not bid high for him due to their purse constraints.

RCB fans were highly disappointed with most of the franchise's moves at the auction on Tuesday. They expressed their emotions by sharing memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

RCB complete squad after IPL 2024 Auction

Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green

New recruits: Alzarri Joseph (₹11.50 crore), Yash Dayal (₹5 crore), Tom Curran (₹1.50 crore), Lockie Ferguson (₹2 crore), Swapnil Singh (₹20 Lakhs), Saurav Chauhan (₹20 lakh).

Do you think the Bangalore franchise made the right calls at the IPL 2024 auction? Sound off your opinions in the comments section.

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.