Each IPL 2022 venue to sport five pitches to avoid tired surfaces

The four venues assigned to host IPL 2022 will prepare five pitches to support a load of fixtures, played in a two-month spell. Tired surfaces were a probing cause for concern in the second leg of IPL 2021 in the UAE.

Low scores and predictable results became the norm by the time the tournament entered its final stages across the three venues. To avoid such circumstances, pitches will be prepared in bulk and rotated as per requirement.

Claiming that all four venues in Maharashtra will have five pitches for use across IPL 2022, ground-in-charge in Mumbai Nadim Memon told the Times Of India:

"Each venue has five pitches. This will ensure that the pitches are rotated."

Dismissing the prospect of the dew factor favoring the team batting second as seen in the 2021 edition of the cash-rich league and the T20 World Cup, Memon added:

"The dew factor in Mumbai isn't as big as it is in UAE or north India. The dew only kicks in post 9. 30 pm here, and it can be taken care of by the super sopper. The second thing is that the clay on the UAE wickets is imported from Pakistan, which means that the bounce isn't great, neither does the ball turn much."

He continued:

"If you see the wickets in the current Australia-Pakistan series, they're as flat as they are in the UAE. However, the wickets in Mumbai and Pune will offer exciting cricket. All the grounds are in good shape. We staged 10 IPL matches last year without any hitches. We'll stage it successfully this time too."

The three venues in the UAE, namely Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai, were handed the hard task of hosting 70 matches in the space of two months, resulting in tired pitches.

IPL 2022 will be staged across four venues in Maharashtra

The 15th edition of the tournament will be held across three venues in Mumbai and one in Pune. The governing body has decided to limit the number of venues due to the threat posed by COVID-19. The previous edition had to be staged across two legs after a bio-bubble breach midway through the tournament.

The tournament will begin with a match-up between the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The match is scheduled to take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 26.

