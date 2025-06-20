“Ei-fell for you all over again” - Suryakumar Yadav shares an adorable picture with his wife from Paris

India’s T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, shared an adorable picture with his wife, Devisha Shetty, on social media on Friday, June 20. The star batter was last seen in action during the T20 Mumbai 2025 tournament, where he led the Triumph Knights MNE.
In the photo shared on Instagram, the 34-year-old is posing with his wife, Devisha, in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. Suryakumar sported dark blue jeans and a light pink shirt, completing his look with black shoes and sunglasses, while Devisha wore a red dress.
He captioned the post:
“Ei-fell for you all over again.”
Meanwhile, the Triumph Knights MNE had a disappointing run in the T20 Mumbai 2025. They failed to make it to the knockout stages and finished sixth on the points table with just three points from five matches. Individually, Suryakumar Yadav scored 122 runs in four innings at an average of 40.67 and an impressive strike rate of 158.44, which included one half-century.
Suryakumar Yadav finished second on the Orange Cap leaderboard in IPL 2025
Before turning out for the Triumph Knights MNE in T20 Mumbai 2025, Suryakumar Yadav was in action for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He showed remarkable consistency in the 2025 edition. The 34-year-old crossed the 30-run mark in each of the 16 matches he played, setting a new world record.
In total, he scored 717 runs in 16 innings at an impressive average of 65.18 and a strike rate of 167.91, including five half-centuries. He finished second on the Orange Cap leaderboard, just behind Sai Sudharsan, who scored 759 runs. Meanwhile, the Hardik Pandya-led MI were knocked out of the tournament after losing to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2.
Overall, the star batter has played 166 matches in his IPL career, scoring 4,311 runs at an average of 35.04 and a strike rate of 148.65. His record includes 29 half-centuries and two centuries.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS