  "Ek toh 27cr ka bojha upar se Digvesh Rathi ke roz ka fine"- Top 10 funny memes after SRH's comfortable win vs LSG in IPL 2025

"Ek toh 27cr ka bojha upar se Digvesh Rathi ke roz ka fine"- Top 10 funny memes after SRH's comfortable win vs LSG in IPL 2025

By Balakrishna
Modified May 20, 2025 02:02 IST
Top memes from SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 match.
Top memes from SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 match. (Image: bcci.tv, X - GemsOfCricket, Instagram - srcsmic_enginer2.0)

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets in the 61st match of IPL 2025 at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, May 19. As a result, LSG have been eliminated from the playoff race, joining CSK, SRH, RR, and KKR.

LSG batted first after losing the toss and notched up a daunting total of 205 for seven in 20 overs. Openers Mitchell Marsh (65) and Aiden Markram (61) set the tone for their team with aggressive half-centuries, while Nicholas Pooran (45) played a fine knock in the death overs. Eshan Malinga starred for SRH with the ball, with a brilliant spell of 4-0-28-2.

Abhishek Sharma (59) then hit an 18-ball half-century to set up the chase for SRH in the second innings. Ishan Kishan (35), Heinrich Klaasen (47), and Kamindu Mendis (32) also chipped in with decent contributions to take SunRisers over the line in 18.2 overs.

also-read-trending Trending

Fans enjoyed Monday night's IPL 2025 match between the Hyderabad and Lucknow franchises. They shared their reactions to the game by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram. Here are some of the best memes:

"Ek toh 27cr ka bojha upar se Digvesh Rathi ke roz ka fine,"a fan wrote.
"Tried to get the best out of the bowlers available"- Rishabh Pant on LSG's dismal run in IPL 2025 after loss vs SRH

At the post-match presentation, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant reflected on his team's disappointing run in IPL 2025, saying:

"See it could have been one of our best seasons. We had lots of gaps because of injuries but as a team we thought of taking about that but as a team it kept getting difficult for us. The way we planned in the auction, the story would have been different had we got the same bowlers. This is how the game goes. We have been discussing on the positives rather than the negatives. We have enough firepower in the batting that is our main positive."
"The bowlers were patchy a bit, tried to get the best out of the bowlers available. We knew we were 10 runs short. We have been playing good cricket but in patches but we haven't been able to close out games. See the bowler Rathi has come up for us nicely. The way he bowled was great to see. He is one of our positives but you have to keep working hard each season," Pant added.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will compete in the 62nd match of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 20.

Balakrishna

Balakrishna

I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 29 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together!

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Edited by Arshit Garg
