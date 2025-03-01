Ellyse Perry pulls off a blinder to send Meg Lanning packing for 2 in DC vs RCB WPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Ellyse Perry took a stunning catch to dismiss Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 1. Lanning perished for just two runs off 12 balls as the Capitals lost their first wicket for just five runs.

The dismissal came in the third over of DC’s innings. Renuka Singh bowled a fuller-length ball and Lanning went for a lofted drive over mid-on. Perry timed her jump to perfection, taking a stunning one-handed catch. Lanning looked dejected as she walked off the field. On the other hand, Perry was all smiles as teammates rushed to celebrate the wicket with her.

Sharing the video on X, WPL’s official handle captioned the post:

“Watching this on loop. Ellyse Perry takes a superb catch jumping in the air and RCB strike early!”

Watch the video below:

Ellyse Perry smashes 60 not out to help RCB set a 148-run target against Delhi Capitals

Ellyse Perry starred with the bat as RCB posted 147/5 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2025 match. The right-handed batter scored an unbeaten 60 off 47 balls, a knock laced with three maximums and as many boundaries. Raghvi Bist and Danni Wyatt-Hodge also chipped in with 33 (32) and 21 (18), respectively. Georgia Wareham was the other batter to get to double digits.

Shikha Pandey and Shree Charani emerged as the leading wicket-takers for DC, bagging two wickets apiece. Meanwhile, Marizanne Kapp finished with economical figures of 1/18.

In response, DC were 83/1 after 10 overs at the time of writing.

RCB will be keen to return to winning ways following three consecutive defeats against Mumbai Indians (MI), UP Warriorz (UPW), and Gujarat Giants (GG) in WPL 2025.

On the other hand, the Meg Lanning-led side are coming on the back of two straight wins over GG and MI. They are on top of the points table with four wins in six games. Meanwhile, defending champions Bengaluru are third with two wins in five games.

Follow the WPL 2025 live score and updates here.

