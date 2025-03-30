"Emerging Player of the Season is already fixed" - Social media reacts to Aniket Verma's explosive 74-run knock in DC vs SRH clash of IPL 2025

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) uncapped Indian player Aniket Verma played a scintillating knock in the side's IPL 2025 contest against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 30. The 23-year-old scored 74 runs off just 41 deliveries, emerging as his team's lone warrior in the clash.

After electing to bat first, SRH were reeling at 25/3 in 2.3 overs when Verma walked out to bat. He showcased tremendous composure under pressure, countering the DC bowlers with great aplomb.

The talented youngster notched up his maiden IPL fifty. He struck six maximums and five fours, finishing with a brilliant strike rate of 180.49. His batting exploits helped SRH register a fighting 163-run total.

Verma earned massive praise from fans on social media for his performance. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"Such a clean hitter of the ball this young man Aniket Verma is. What a find of IPL 2025 for SRH," wrote a fan.

"IPL has unearthed another great talent of Indian Domestics, what a talent this guy Aniket Verma is. So pleasing to the eyes, rescuing SRH from very terrible position of 37/4 & then 123/7. He is pleasing to eyes, he has the temperament. Great Talent," commented a fan.

"Aniket Verma what a superstar. Just playing his 3rd match for SRH and impressed every one. There was a time at SRH where you couldn't find one reliable Indian batsmen, he came as an Oasis in desert," posted a fan.

"It's very tough to make your name which team has a players like Travis head, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen. He is making his own name in this team,such a fine talent,deals with only sixes. Aniket Verma is the one for the future and will rule also," remarked another.

"Emerging Player of the Season is already fixed just give it to Aniket Verma and move on," chimed in yet another.

It is worth mentioning that Verma grabbed a lot of attention by slamming a 32-ball century in the Madhya Pradesh Premier League last year. He was signed by SRH for ₹30 lakh at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Aniket Verma's entertaining knock ended courtesy of Jake Fraser-McGurk's spectacular catch

Verma's innings came to an end in the 16th over of the SRH innings. The batter was dismissed by left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav. It was a short delivery and Verma looked to hit it over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.

However, Jake Fraser-McGurk leapt and grabbed a fantastic catch on the boundary to send the well-set batter back to the pavilion. While Verma was the top scorer for his side, Heinrich Klaasen also chipped in with a quick-fire cameo of 32 in 19 balls.

Left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc was the pick of the DC bowlers. He claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in T20 cricket, recording figures of 3.4-0-35-5.

