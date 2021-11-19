"End of an era" - AB de Villiers announces retirement, leaves Twitter heartbroken

South Africa and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) legend AB de Villiers has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, leaving the cricket fraternity shocked.
The 37-year-old played his last international match in 2018 but had continued to play franchise cricket, notably in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
However, he has confirmed that IPL 2021 was his last season for RCB, with whom he spent 11 years.
"It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket," de Villiers tweeted.
He said that while he had always played the sport with "unbridled enthusiasm" ever since backyard matches with his brothers, "the flame no longer burns so brightly".
In his thread, he continued:
"Last, I am aware that nothing would have been possible without the sacrifices made by my family - my parents, my brothers, my wife Danielle and my children. I look forward to the next chapter of our lives when I can truly put them first."
He went on to thank teammates, coaches, opponents and staff members and said he is humbled by the support he has received in South Africa, India and wherever else he has played.
In AB de Villiers' final tweet on the thread, he wrote:
"Cricket has been exceptionally kind to me. Whether playing for the Titans, or the Proteas, or RCB, or around the world, the game has given me unimagined experiences and opportunities, and I will always be grateful."
AB de Villiers played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals for South Africa. In the IPL, he played 184 matches, of which 156 came for RCB.
He has three IPL centuries to his name, two of which came for RCB.
Reactions flood in as AB de Villiers announces retirement
Hailed as one of the most talented players to have graced the game, AB de Villiers' retirement took fans by shock as they were expecting to see at least another season from 'Mr. 360'.
RCB took to Twitter to pay tribute to their legend. They wrote:
"End of an era! There’s nobody like you, AB. We’ll miss you dearly at RCB. For all that you’ve done and given to the team, to the fans, and to cricket lovers in general, #ThankYouAB Happy retirement, legend!"
Several cricket fans took to Twitter to thank AB de Villiers for his brilliant career and acknowledged that he will be sorely missed.
ALSO READArticle Continues below