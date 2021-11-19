"End of an era" - AB de Villiers announces retirement, leaves Twitter heartbroken

South Africa and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) legend AB de Villiers has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, leaving the cricket fraternity shocked.

The 37-year-old played his last international match in 2018 but had continued to play franchise cricket, notably in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, he has confirmed that IPL 2021 was his last season for RCB, with whom he spent 11 years.

"It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket," de Villiers tweeted.

He said that while he had always played the sport with "unbridled enthusiasm" ever since backyard matches with his brothers, "the flame no longer burns so brightly".

In his thread, he continued:

"Last, I am aware that nothing would have been possible without the sacrifices made by my family - my parents, my brothers, my wife Danielle and my children. I look forward to the next chapter of our lives when I can truly put them first."

He went on to thank teammates, coaches, opponents and staff members and said he is humbled by the support he has received in South Africa, India and wherever else he has played.

In AB de Villiers' final tweet on the thread, he wrote:

"Cricket has been exceptionally kind to me. Whether playing for the Titans, or the Proteas, or RCB, or around the world, the game has given me unimagined experiences and opportunities, and I will always be grateful."

AB de Villiers @ABdeVilliers17 It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket.



Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly. It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket.Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly. https://t.co/W1Z41wFeli

AB de Villiers played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals for South Africa. In the IPL, he played 184 matches, of which 156 came for RCB.

He has three IPL centuries to his name, two of which came for RCB.

Reactions flood in as AB de Villiers announces retirement

Hailed as one of the most talented players to have graced the game, AB de Villiers' retirement took fans by shock as they were expecting to see at least another season from 'Mr. 360'.

RCB took to Twitter to pay tribute to their legend. They wrote:

"End of an era! There’s nobody like you, AB. We’ll miss you dearly at RCB. For all that you’ve done and given to the team, to the fans, and to cricket lovers in general, #ThankYouAB Happy retirement, legend!"

Several cricket fans took to Twitter to thank AB de Villiers for his brilliant career and acknowledged that he will be sorely missed.

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



End of an era! 😔 There’s nobody like you, AB. We’ll miss you dearly at RCB. ❤️ For all that you’ve done and given to the team, to the fans, and to cricket lovers in general, Announcement 🔊 @ABdeVilliers17 retires from all cricketEnd of an era! 😔 There’s nobody like you, AB. We’ll miss you dearly at RCB. ❤️ For all that you’ve done and given to the team, to the fans, and to cricket lovers in general, #ThankYouAB 🙏🏼 Happy retirement, legend! Announcement 🔊 @ABdeVilliers17 retires from all cricket End of an era! 😔 There’s nobody like you, AB. We’ll miss you dearly at RCB. ❤️ For all that you’ve done and given to the team, to the fans, and to cricket lovers in general, #ThankYouAB 🙏🏼 Happy retirement, legend! https://t.co/JivSPTVn88

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha There is no doubt in my mind that @ABdeVilliers17 has been one of the most influential players of his generation. A genius, a true successor to Lara. Wish you well AB. I am sure your countless fans at @RCBTweets will want to give you a befitting send-off. You were a great combo. There is no doubt in my mind that @ABdeVilliers17 has been one of the most influential players of his generation. A genius, a true successor to Lara. Wish you well AB. I am sure your countless fans at @RCBTweets will want to give you a befitting send-off. You were a great combo.

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS



This is at Wankhede. In an ODI vs India. This is what you meant to cricket fans.



The game will miss you,



#ThankYouABDeVilliers



(Video credit:

"ABD, ABD, ABD!"This is at Wankhede. In an ODI vs India. This is what you meant to cricket fans.The game will miss you, @ABdeVilliers17 (Video credit: @sumitnawde "ABD, ABD, ABD!"This is at Wankhede. In an ODI vs India. This is what you meant to cricket fans.The game will miss you, @ABdeVilliers17!#ThankYouABDeVilliers (Video credit: @sumitnawde) https://t.co/RPI4aJoqxC

Manya @CSKian716 The most gifted man to ever hold a bat - you will be missed AB de. The most gifted man to ever hold a bat - you will be missed AB de.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill



Like I said last night, one of the two players who I saw which were batting perfection personified. AB de Villiers @ABdeVilliers17 It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket.



Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly. It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket.Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly. https://t.co/W1Z41wFeli Thank you for entertaining us, you freak.Like I said last night, one of the two players who I saw which were batting perfection personified. twitter.com/ABdeVilliers17… Thank you for entertaining us, you freak. Like I said last night, one of the two players who I saw which were batting perfection personified. twitter.com/ABdeVilliers17…

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan AB de Villiers @ABdeVilliers17 It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket.



Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly. It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket.Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly. https://t.co/W1Z41wFeli Legend .. Happy Retirement from playing AB .. 👍 twitter.com/abdevilliers17… Legend .. Happy Retirement from playing AB .. 👍 twitter.com/abdevilliers17…

ALSO READ Article Continues below

ALAN 💫 @Kohlistic_18

Goat knocks of Mr.360

Happy Retirement Legend.



#ThankYouAB He Can Do Both 🔥🔥Goat knocks of Mr.360Happy Retirement Legend. He Can Do Both 🔥🔥Goat knocks of Mr.360Happy Retirement Legend.#ThankYouAB https://t.co/raxlSAL40l

Edited by Parimal