"I would never have played under normal circumstances" - Ben Stokes says he went through 'ridiculous' pain during Pakistan ODIs

Ben Stokes has revealed he played through 'ridiculous pain' in the recently concluded ODI series against Pakistan. The all-rounder, who stood in for Eoin Morgan in the three games, remarked that he would not have played at all if it wasn't for the opportunity to lead the national team.

A second-string England side was mustered to take on Babar Azam's team after a major breach in the original team's bio-secure bubble. Ben Stokes, who is also the Test vice-captain, was recovering from a fracture in his left index finger he sustained during the IPL when he was hurriedly called on to lead the team.

"It was a totally unexpected set of games for me and the truth is I would never have played under normal circumstances due to how much pain I was in with my left index finger. The surgery was a success after I had broken it at the IPL, but it was still so painful. Sometimes though you just have to grin and bear it, and captaining England is one of those reasons. The finger has healed structurally, but the pain was just ridiculous for where it should be so that is why I have now had an injection to ease it for the rest of the summer," Ben Stokes wrote his column for Daily Mirror.

The young team punched above its weight, trouncing Pakistan 3-0. The likes of James Vince and Lewis Gregory stood out, while 24-year-old Saqib Mahmood finished as the highest wicket-taker.

"Hopefully my finger won't be a problem by the time of the India Tests" - Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes has been rested for the ongoing T20I series against the same team, with Eoin Morgan taking the reins once again. The 30-year-old hopes to recover well for the inaugural Hundred and the 'huge' five-Test series against India in August.

"I've got a bit of a break now, which should give the steroids time to take effect and allow me to play pain-free in the Hundred and then against India. Hopefully, my finger won't be a problem by the time the India Test series comes around, because that is a huge series and one we are all desperate to perform well in," Stokes added.

Pakistan clinched the first of three T20Is courtesy of a special batting effort from Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. The second game will be played on Sunday, July 18 at Leeds.

