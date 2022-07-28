ENG vs SA 2022: "Mumbai Indians is going to make fire in IPL"- Fans hail MI's scouting as Tristan Stubbs goes berserk against England

South African all-rounder Tristan Stubbs on Wednesday became the youngest from his country to score a T20I fifty against England in the first T20I at Bristol. Although the Proteas lost the game by 41 runs, it was the 21-year-old's incredible knock of 72(28) that kept them in the game and made all the headlines.

Stubbs made his T20I debut against India earlier this year in Delhi. However, this was his first innings in international cricket and he has announced himself in some style. Not many had heard about the youngster when he was named as a replacement for the injured Tymal Mills by Mumbai Indians (MI).

However, the five-time IPL champions are known for their incredible scouting and it is safe to say that they have unearthed another gem. With the likes of Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, and Sanjay Yadav already in their ranks, fans feel Tristan Stubbs will make MI's batting order ridiculously explosive.

Many who were doubting MI's strategy of investing in youngsters, have now hailed them for building what could be a potentially world-class T20 team over the next ten years. Here are some of the reactions:

Vinesh Prabhu @vlp1994



Future of MI



Verma agar 2 overs daalega aur David bhi waise hi karega toh inn 3 logon ko le sakte hai. Warna Daniel Sams toh hai hi Cricket South Africa @OfficialCSA



#ENGvSA #BePartOfIt What a way to announce yourself What a way to announce yourself 🔥#ENGvSA #BePartOfIt https://t.co/zUC5cD8ZCs Stubbs-Brevis-DavidFuture of MIVerma agar 2 overs daalega aur David bhi waise hi karega toh inn 3 logon ko le sakte hai. Warna Daniel Sams toh hai hi twitter.com/OfficialCSA/st… Stubbs-Brevis-David 🔥🔥🔥Future of MI Verma agar 2 overs daalega aur David bhi waise hi karega toh inn 3 logon ko le sakte hai. Warna Daniel Sams toh hai hi twitter.com/OfficialCSA/st…

Sanjeeb ✨ @Sanjeeb__45



They can literally destroy opponents bowling line up. Insane hitting power



Brevis + Stubbs + David = Nightmare for Bowlers 🤯 Both Tristan Stubbs and Dilwad Brevis are Monsters against Spinners.They can literally destroy opponents bowling line up. Insane hitting powerBrevis + Stubbs + David = Nightmare for Bowlers 🤯 Both Tristan Stubbs and Dilwad Brevis are Monsters against Spinners. They can literally destroy opponents bowling line up. Insane hitting power 🔥Brevis + Stubbs + David = Nightmare for Bowlers 🤯

H!TM∆N @rushabh_wagh12 Joh log @mipaltan kii scouting (in auction) hass the thae ab hasso Joh log @mipaltan kii scouting (in auction) hass the thae ab hasso 😹

Jassa @JasCricket Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Archer, Bumrah, SKY, Ramandeep Singh, Kishan, Tilak Verma.. You'd be nuts to think that MI will not the IPL'22.

This is a crazy ass squad. A team everyone will fear in coming years. Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Archer, Bumrah, SKY, Ramandeep Singh, Kishan, Tilak Verma.. You'd be nuts to think that MI will not the IPL'22.This is a crazy ass squad. A team everyone will fear in coming years.

Vikram 🏏⚽ @shortarmpull Stubbs madness yesterday, MI blood Stubbs madness yesterday, MI blood 🔥🔥

Prantik @Pran__07 Mumbai Indians scouting is on a different level. Stubbs looks some player and they’ve Brewis as well. This year wasn’t theirs but they’ll dominate the IPL for years to come like they’ve done the last 10 years. #EngvSA Mumbai Indians scouting is on a different level. Stubbs looks some player and they’ve Brewis as well. This year wasn’t theirs but they’ll dominate the IPL for years to come like they’ve done the last 10 years. #EngvSA

Shantanu @Shantanu630



Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Sanjay Yadav, Tilak Verma...Ramandeep, Sams also performed lately...and then Jofra🤯 When u realise that MI sacrificed 1 year just to comeback so strong next year with a team to rule again this decade ! Their Talent Scouting is just 🤯Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Sanjay Yadav, Tilak Verma...Ramandeep, Sams also performed lately...and then Jofra🤯 When u realise that MI sacrificed 1 year just to comeback so strong next year with a team to rule again this decade ! Their Talent Scouting is just 🤯🔴Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Sanjay Yadav, Tilak Verma...Ramandeep, Sams also performed lately...and then Jofra🤯 https://t.co/WyPfOL7Y8g

EEMS @NaeemahBenjamin what a gem!!!!! Tristan Stubbs is the future! He's only 21what a gem!!!!! #ENGvSA Tristan Stubbs is the future! He's only 21 😭 what a gem!!!!! #ENGvSA

Jeev @CricketJeevi



got its overseas players sorted for next season. Tim David, Kieran Pollard, Jofra Archer, Dewald Brevis, Tristen Stubbs.. #MumbaiIndians got its overseas players sorted for next season. Tim David, Kieran Pollard, Jofra Archer, Dewald Brevis, Tristen Stubbs..#MumbaiIndians got its overseas players sorted for next season.

Raju Sharma @Imro45lover

Future Mi finisher??

Wishing you all the best Tristan StubbsFuture Mi finisher??Wishing you all the best Tristan Stubbs 😱Future Mi finisher?? Wishing you all the best ♥️💟 https://t.co/KcXpBymwhW

Dave @CricketDave27 Stubbs looks like an absolute superstar already Stubbs looks like an absolute superstar already

Abhijeet ♞ @TheYorkerBall Tim David and Tristan Stubbs two Right hander clean hitters will rule T20 Cricket in coming days #ENGvSA Tim David and Tristan Stubbs two Right hander clean hitters will rule T20 Cricket in coming days #ENGvSA https://t.co/MgxKJLrize

Aritra Mukherjee @aritram029 Tristian Stubbs, Dewald Brevis... Add Tilak Varma and Tim David to that list, all of a sudden Mumbai Indians' heavily-criticised IPL mega auction doesn't look so bad. Jofra Archer will return next year too. Tristian Stubbs, Dewald Brevis... Add Tilak Varma and Tim David to that list, all of a sudden Mumbai Indians' heavily-criticised IPL mega auction doesn't look so bad. Jofra Archer will return next year too.

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



#ENGvsSA twitter.com/imRohit_SN/sta… Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



Kishan-Tilak-Brevis

David-Allen-Sanjay

Bumrah-Mills & Jofra next year.



I mean, laugh at them now, but that team is winning many titles in the next 5 years. #MumbaiIndians should forget the year (surely they planned for it, who knows) & prepare for next decade.Kishan-Tilak-BrevisDavid-Allen-SanjayBumrah-Mills & Jofra next year.I mean, laugh at them now, but that team is winning many titles in the next 5 years. #IPL2022 #MumbaiIndians should forget the year (surely they planned for it, who knows) & prepare for next decade.Kishan-Tilak-BrevisDavid-Allen-SanjayBumrah-Mills & Jofra next year.I mean, laugh at them now, but that team is winning many titles in the next 5 years. #IPL2022 A month later, they added Tristan Stubbs too to this incredible set. A month later, they added Tristan Stubbs too to this incredible set. #ENGvsSA twitter.com/imRohit_SN/sta…

Albie Morkel @albiemorkel not so long ago i said Stubbs will a entertain people. what a serious innings so far. bright future not so long ago i said Stubbs will a entertain people. what a serious innings so far. bright future

Vishal. @SportyVishal D Brevis + T Varma + T Stubbs in middle order and T David + S yadav in lower order, @mipaltan is going to make fire in IPL. D Brevis + T Varma + T Stubbs in middle order and T David + S yadav in lower order,@mipaltan is going to make fire in IPL.

Jyran⚘ @Jyran45

Tristan Stubbs

Tilak Varma

Tim David



Our future superstar

Future of Mumbai Indians is in safe hands @mipaltan Dewald BrevisTristan StubbsTilak VarmaTim DavidOur future superstarFuture of Mumbai Indians is in safe hands Dewald Brevis Tristan StubbsTilak Varma Tim DavidOur future superstar 🔥 Future of Mumbai Indians is in safe hands 😍 @mipaltan 💙

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill I was about to sleep half an hour ago, but Stubbs innings making it worth fighting sleep.



He's just been very good today. And against all kind of lengths. Full, short, back length, you name it. I was about to sleep half an hour ago, but Stubbs innings making it worth fighting sleep. He's just been very good today. And against all kind of lengths. Full, short, back length, you name it.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Stubbs came to bat when the score was 86-4 at the 9.4 over mark. Was dismissed when the score was 184 at the 18.1 over mark. In between he scored 72 off 28, while the other end scored just 26 off 23 balls. Just highlights how well he was striking tonight. Showed very good range. Stubbs came to bat when the score was 86-4 at the 9.4 over mark. Was dismissed when the score was 184 at the 18.1 over mark. In between he scored 72 off 28, while the other end scored just 26 off 23 balls. Just highlights how well he was striking tonight. Showed very good range.

Kieran @BerbaSpinCric Stubbs retained at 20 lakh for the next few years at least, silly good. Stubbs retained at 20 lakh for the next few years at least, silly good.

Kaygee18 @Kaygee1803



Mumbai Indians Scouts Stubbs 72(28) with 8 sixes yesterday 🥵🥵🤯Mumbai Indians Scouts Stubbs 72(28) with 8 sixes yesterday 🥵🥵🤯Mumbai Indians Scouts 🔥🔥

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs and Sanjay Yadav



This is some scary batting lineup. Mumbai Indians have truly built a team for the future. Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs and Sanjay YadavThis is some scary batting lineup. Mumbai Indians have truly built a team for the future.

Ben Jones @benjonescricket Anybody else getting big Tim David vibes from Stubbs Anybody else getting big Tim David vibes from Stubbs

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Tim David, Brevis & Stubbs.



That's some futuristic middle order there for MI which could turn out to be very destructive. Tim David, Brevis & Stubbs.That's some futuristic middle order there for MI which could turn out to be very destructive.

Prithvi @Puneite_ Stubbs + Brevis + Tim David is going to be illegal in middle order. Stubbs + Brevis + Tim David is going to be illegal in middle order.

Tristan Stubbs walked out to bat when the game looked beyond South Africa's reach

Despite Lungi Ngidi's five-wicket haul, England managed to post a mammoth score of 234/5. The visitors knew they had to throw the kitchen sink at almost everything to remain in the chase.

While they managed to maintain a decent run-rate in the first nine overs, the Proteas also lost four wickets. Quite a few eyebrows were already raised when Stubbs was played ahead of Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen.

But the 21-year-old repaid the faith shown in him in some style, smashing two boundaries and eight mammoth sixes. He was typically strong on the on-side, using the power of his long levers to send the ball deep into the stands.

South Africa will be disappointed with the result, but will know that they have unearthed a future star in Tristan Stubbs.

