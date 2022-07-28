ENG vs SA 2022: "Mumbai Indians is going to make fire in IPL"- Fans hail MI's scouting as Tristan Stubbs goes berserk against England

South African all-rounder Tristan Stubbs on Wednesday became the youngest from his country to score a T20I fifty against England in the first T20I at Bristol. Although the Proteas lost the game by 41 runs, it was the 21-year-old's incredible knock of 72(28) that kept them in the game and made all the headlines.
Stubbs made his T20I debut against India earlier this year in Delhi. However, this was his first innings in international cricket and he has announced himself in some style. Not many had heard about the youngster when he was named as a replacement for the injured Tymal Mills by Mumbai Indians (MI).
However, the five-time IPL champions are known for their incredible scouting and it is safe to say that they have unearthed another gem. With the likes of Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, and Sanjay Yadav already in their ranks, fans feel Tristan Stubbs will make MI's batting order ridiculously explosive.
Many who were doubting MI's strategy of investing in youngsters, have now hailed them for building what could be a potentially world-class T20 team over the next ten years. Here are some of the reactions:
Tristan Stubbs walked out to bat when the game looked beyond South Africa's reach
Despite Lungi Ngidi's five-wicket haul, England managed to post a mammoth score of 234/5. The visitors knew they had to throw the kitchen sink at almost everything to remain in the chase.
While they managed to maintain a decent run-rate in the first nine overs, the Proteas also lost four wickets. Quite a few eyebrows were already raised when Stubbs was played ahead of Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen.
But the 21-year-old repaid the faith shown in him in some style, smashing two boundaries and eight mammoth sixes. He was typically strong on the on-side, using the power of his long levers to send the ball deep into the stands.
South Africa will be disappointed with the result, but will know that they have unearthed a future star in Tristan Stubbs.