English all-rounder Ben Stokes' father passes away after battle with brain cancer 

After a battle with brain cancer, Ben Stokes' father, Ged, died on Tuesday. The 65-year-old was a former rugby player, who coached Workington Town Rugby League Club. The rugby club issued the following statement, informing fans about the unfortunate news.

"It is with great sadness that we learn our former player and coach Ged Stokes has passed away. Ged is written into the rich fabric of Town history and will be greatly missed," the club said in an official statement.

The club also offered their thoughts to English cricketer Ben Stokes, his brother James, and mother, Deb Stokes.

Sad news. RIP Ged. pic.twitter.com/KmEDFuLRUd — Workington Town is wearen a fyas cuvveren (@WorkingtonTown) December 8, 2020

Apart from the England cricket team, Ben Stokes also plays for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL. The inaugural IPL champions extended condolences to the late Ged Stokes on their official Twitter handle.

"RIP Ged Stokes. One of the greatest characters in our special cricket family. We're with you, Ben. Strength to you and your family," the Rajasthan Royals wrote on the micro-blogging platform.

RIP Ged Stokes. One of the greatest characters in our special cricket family.



We're with you Ben. Strength to you and your family 💗🙏 pic.twitter.com/jA2EA0DVIk — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) December 8, 2020

Ben Stokes missed a few IPL 2020 matches because of his father's health issues

The cricket universe will know that England's World Cup hero Ben Stokes had taken a break from the field because of his father's health concerns. The all-rounder had flown to New Zealand to spend some quality time with his father Ged ahead of this year's IPL.

Stokes missed some international games for the same reason, and the Rajasthan Royals also allowed him to skip the first half of IPL 2020. Ben Stokes made a fantastic return to the IPL in the second half of the tournament and he registered a century in the game against the eventual champions, the Mumbai Indians.

Ged Stokes had fallen ill during England's tour of South Africa. He was admitted to a local hospital for some time before he returned to New Zealand. However, he breathed his last on Tuesday.