"Enjoying the simple joys of life with them"- Shikhar Dhawan spends time with his pets 

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shikhar Dhawan recently spent some quality time with his pets during his time away from the field. He is currently out of action due to a shoulder injury. Dhawan has only played five games in IPL 2024 for PBKS and then missed their next seven games.

In Shikhar Dhawan's absence, English all-rounder Sam Curran has led the Punjab Kings without much success. The team felt Shikhar's absence dearly in the batting as well as in the leadership departments. He is still recovering from the injury without any substantial information about his return date.

Dhawan took to his official Instagram handle and gave fans a glimpse of his activities off the field by sharing a couple of photos. In them, he could be seen spending time with his pets while sitting on the floor.

"Enjoying the simple joys of life with them😍

Punjab Kings got eliminated from the IPL 2024 playoff race in absence of Shikhar Dhawan after 60-run loss against RCB

PBKS's poor run in IPL continued as they bowed out of the playoff race yet another season after putting in a few promising performances. They last reached the knock-out stages in 2014, where they lost in the final.

The Punjab side faced the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a must-win game in IPL 2024 on Thursday in Dharamsala. Virat Kohli (92) played a brilliant knock in the crunch game and powered RCB to a mammoth score of 241 in the first innings.

PBKS then got all out for 181 in 17 overs and lost the match by a heavy margin of 60 runs. RCB managed to stay alive in the tournament with the win and knocked out PBKS in the process.

After the match, PBKS stand-in captain Sam Curran reflected on the loss, saying:

"I enjoyed leading the great bunch of guys and we will try to finish on a high by winning the next two matches. We apologise to the fans but we will keep fighting . We had a lot of highs by chasing a record score but lost too many tight matches. There is a lot of disappointment inside me now."

Do you think PBKS would have reached playoffs if Shikhar Dhawan was available for all games? Let us know your views in the comments section.

