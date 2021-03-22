Eoin Morgan feels Jofra Archer has given 'heart and soul' to England cricket

England captain Eoin Morgan has revealed that he is uncertain about Jofra Archer's chances of participating in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the skipper added that he trusts the 'outstanding' medical staff to do everything possible to get the injured fast bowler back on the field as soon as possible.

The 25-year-old tearaway pacer was ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against India, as well as the early phases of IPL 2021, after aggravating a nagging elbow injury during the recently concluded T20I series.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England have named a 14-member squad for their ODI series against India, starting 23 March.



Jofra Archer misses out because of an elbow injury.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/CXNaWHBHI3 — ICC (@ICC) March 21, 2021

When asked whether Archer would completely skip next month's IPL to make sure he's fit for the T20 World Cup and the Ashes, Morgan said the decision would depend entirely upon the medical team's analysis and the rehabilitation process advised by them.

"It all depends on the outcome of the investigative stuff that the medical team will do. They will determine the best rehabilitation program coming back (for Archer) and we'll go from there. We fully trust all our medical team, they've been outstanding with regards to player welfare and their rehabilitation. That trust is always there," said Morgan during a virtual press conference.

England coach (in Press) said "Jofra Archer puts England first, it was a joint decision with both parties as he will be skipping the ODI series and first part of IPL - he wants to play the World Cup and Ashes - I think it was a sensible decision". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 22, 2021

Jofra Archer was all set to lead the Rajasthan Royals' attack in the IPL come April, before the injury setback put his participation in doubt.

The 25-year-old's presence will be sorely missed as he has proved quite impactful for the Jaipur-based franchise over the past three seasons. Jofra Archer has scalped 46 wickets at an economy of 7.13 from the 35 matches he's played.

Jofra Archer has given his heart and soul for England: Eoin Morgan

Ever since making his international debut in May 2019, Jofra Archer has been one of the main reasons behind England's recent success in white-ball cricket. The pacer also played an important role in his country's victory in the 50-over World Cup on home soil.

Advertisement

No England bowler has ever taken more wickets in a World Cup than Jofra Archer has in 2019. A remarkable debut summer for the young man. #CWC19 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) July 11, 2019

The right-armer was England's highest wicket-taker in the showpiece event (20 wickets) and bowled the crucial super-over that helped his team pip New Zealand for the title on the basis of boundary count (the super-over scores were also tied).

While reiterating that he doesn't know when Jofra Archer will get back on the field, Morgan said the fast bowler has given his all to England over the past couple of years and deserves to be given the best 'care and attention' possible.

"To be honest, I can't give a medical opinion. Obviously, we know the situation with his elbow has progressively got worse. We know that it needs investigation. He's given his heart and soul to us ever since hes been involved. So all the care and attention would be given to him to try and get the best result possible," finished Eoin Morgan.