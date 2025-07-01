"Even when I’m sitting many feet away, the cameraman manages to find me" - Kavya Maran addresses her memes during SRH games in IPL

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) co-owner Kavya Maran addressed the topic of her reactions during IPL games becoming social media memes months after the 2025 season. Among the most popular owners of the IPL, the 32-year-old is often seen expressing her raw emotions during SRH's home and away matches.

Despite winning the IPL in 2016, the franchise has struggled over the past few years, qualifying for the playoffs only once in the last five seasons. Nevertheless, Kavya has been present at the stadium for most of SRH's matches throughout their journey, including interactions with players.

In an interview with Fortune India, she reacted to her reactions becoming memes during IPL matches, saying (via Inside Sport):

"Those are my raw emotions that you’re seeing because my job has brought me to the point that I have to put myself out there. In Hyderabad, I can’t do anything; I have to sit there. That’s the only place I can sit. But even when I go to Ahmedabad or Chennai, and I’m sitting many feet away, somewhere in the box, the cameraman manages to find me. So, I understand how it becomes memes."

Unfortunately for SRH, their 2025 season did not go to plan, with the side finishing sixth on the points table. The Orange Army impressed fans around the country with their attacking brand of cricket in 2024, finishing as runners-up.

"I genuinely wear my heart on my sleeve" - Kavya Maran

Kavya Maran admitted being extremely close to the two SunRisers franchises in the IPL and SA20. Apart from SRH in the IPL, Kavya is also the co-owner of the SunRisers Eastern Cape (SEC) in the SA20.

The franchise has been highly successful, winning the SA20 title in the league's first two seasons (2023 and 2024) before finishing runners-up in 2025.

"When it comes to Sunrisers, I genuinely wear my heart on my sleeve. I think when you put your heart and soul into something, you naturally tend to get very personally attached to its successes and failures," said Kavya (via the aforementioned source).

Kavya Maran is also regularly present at the IPL auctions and other owners' meetings regarding the league's modifications and regulations.

