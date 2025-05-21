"Even if MI play at 70 percent of their potential" - Former IPL winner backs MI to qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs with a win over DC

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has said that the Delhi Capitals (DC) will have a hard time facing the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium during the do-or-die Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Wednesday, May 21. The Hardik Pandya-led side could progress into the playoffs with a win after a deflating start to the campaign.

The upcoming clash marks MI's first match since the restart of the IPL 2025 following a one-week suspension. DC, on the other hand, spiralled further down after their recent 10-wicket loss to the Gujarat Titans (GT) at home.

MI have lost only two matches at home this season, both against table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Royal Challengers Benglauru (RCB). The clash against DC is their last home match of the season, with their last contest of the league stage scheduled against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 26.

Harbhajan Singh opined that MI are a massive force at their fortress, the Wankhede Stadium, and DC are massive underdogs in the contest.

"Mumbai Indians, when they play at home, all teams fear while playing there. MI know their conditions quite well. The kind of batting unit they have, their bowling is so strong, only Boult and Bumrah are enough. Teams would wish that they get three, four wickets in advance while playing against MI, otherwise they are capable of inflicting some serious damage," Harbhajan Singh said on Star Sports.

"In my opinion, MI are favorites while playing whether at this ground (Wankhede) or in Delhi. Even if MI play at 70 percent of their potential they will beat DC," he added.

MI turned their season around with a comeback win against DC in the reverse fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The five-time winners stitched together a run of six wins in a row to climb from the bottom places and be a part of the playoffs race.

DC have only won one out of their last five outings against MI

In their last two visits to the Wankhede, DC have endured tame losses. In the same fixture last season, they conceded a whopping 234 runs, and fell short of the target by 29 runs. Their last win at the iconic venue against MI came six years ago during the 2019 season.

The upcoming virtual knockout clash could face an interruption or a complete wash out due to rain, with a Yellow Alert already issued in the city. The race for the fourth and final spot will then be prolonged with only a point spearating the two sides in the standings.

