"Even we realized after 15 overs that we actually can make a record today" - Abhishek Sharma on SRH's historic outing against MI in IPL 2024 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Abhishek Sharma has admitted that the side were optimistic about breaching the record for the highest total in Indian Premier League history as they neared the death overs. SRH scored 277-3 after being put into bat by Hardik Pandya, with the trio of Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen and Travis Head recording half-centuries.

After scoring 81 runs in the powerplay, they reached the 150 run-mark as early as the 11th over. SRH went past the decade-long record score of 263 held by RCB in the final over, and proceeded to overshadow that score by a solid 14-run margin.

The foundation for the innings was laid out by Travis Head on his franchise debut. The Australian opening batter, returning to the IPL after seven years, took on youngster Kwena Maphaka and ended up scoring 62 runs off just 24 deliveries. Head shared a brilliant 68-run partnership off just 22 deliveries with Abhishek Sharma for the second wicket.

"Even we realized after 15 overs that we actually can make a record today. I had a lot of fun out there because I was batting with Travis Head, he is one of my favorite batters in recent times. So, he is very clear about his thoughts and he just told me to express myself," Abhishek Sharma said in a post-match interaction.

Abhishek Sharma, who came into bat at No.3 for SRH following Head's inclusion in the playing XI, scored 63 runs off 23 deliveries. His knock included three fours and seven sixes.

"The secret behind my performance would be that my parents were there to see the match at the stadium after a long time," Abhishek Sharma added.

The left-handed batter is coming off a brilliant domestic season for Punjab, and was part of the winning squad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. After being the second-leading run-scorer in the domestic T20 competition, he proceeded to have a decent run in the remaining tournaments.

"I think the big key was my afternoon nap just before the game" - Heinrich Klaasen on SRH's historic display with the bat

Heinrich Klaasen emerged as the top-scorer in the contest with his unbeaten 80 off 34 deliveries. The South African batter, one of the best batters in the format at the moment, is also now the Orange Cap holder in the early stages of the 2024 IPL.

Coming into bat after the midway point of the innings, Klaasen shared an unbeaten 116-run partnership with Aiden Markram to keep the momentum going and make the most of the platform laid out by the top-order.

"I think the big key was my afternoon nap just before the game. The wicket was fantastic, and rightly so over 500 runs were scored quite easily," Klaasen said.

MI's spirited attempt in the run chase that saw them score 246 in reply, resulted in the contest having the highest run and boundary aggregate in IPL history.