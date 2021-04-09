"Even Virat Kohli is smiling"- Twitterati in splits as RCB skipper finally wins a toss

Virat Kohli won the toss in the opening game of the IPL 2021 season between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The 32-year-old has a history of losing the toss and the RCB skipper seemed pleasantly surprised that the side of the coin fell in his favor.

Virat Kohli opted to bowl first and looked very confident about the new-look RCB middle-order. The likes of Glenn Maxwell and Daniel Christian might finally answer the questions surrounding the RCB batting. RCB have also included much-talked-about pacer Kyle Jamieson, who is making his IPL debut.

Fans on Twitter troll Virat Kohli for finally winning the toss

Fans on Twitter couldn't believe that Virat Kohli had finally won a toss. They used the moment to take a cheeky dig at the RCB skipper and this is what they had to say:

Virat Kohli - "It's unbelievable". After winning the toss against Mumbai Indians. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 9, 2021

Virat Kohli will be opening for RCB, however, he will have a new opening partner in Rajat Patidar as Devdutt Padikkal has been advised to rest having just recovered from COVID-19. Patidar is an unknown commodity and might spring a surprise for Kohli and his men.

As far as the defending champions MI are concerned, the nucleus of the rampant team that won last season remains unchanged. However, hard-hitting Australian opener Chris Lynn and tall South African pacer Marco Jansen are making their debuts for MI.

Lynn has set the IPL stage on fire a number of times during his days with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Knowing that MI's first-choice opener Quinton de Kock might soon be available for selection, the Aussie will look to make the most of this opportunity.

Like Patidar, Jansen has not been seen in action by most IPL fans. But MI have a history of unearthing absolute gems. Former Indian left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan rates the tall speedster highly and thus, he is one of the players to look forward to this season.

With two IPL heavyweights going head-to-head, the start of the IPL 2021 season promises to be an explosive one.