"Even the worst Mumbai Indians is far better than HAARCB" - Fans troll RCB after their thrashing at the hands of MI in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffered a disappointing six-wicket loss against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday, May 9, at the Wankhede Stadium. With their second successive defeat, RCB have slipped down to seventh position in the points table.

Royal Challengers Bangalore were once again heavily dependent on their three big guns in the batting department. But Virat Kohli endured an off day as he got out for one run in the first over.

Glenn Maxwell (68) and Faf du Plessis (65) then took the onus upon themselves, and put on their fourth-century partnership of the season. However, the middle order could not take advantage of the platform in the last phase of the innings.

Dinesh Karthik (30) tried for a while but perished before converting his start into a special one. RCB eventually reached only 199/6, despite being 136/2 in 12.2 overs.

The MI batters then made light work of the daunting chase by scaling it down in just 16.2 overs.

Fans were highly disappointed with RCB's overall performance against MI on Tuesday. They took to Twitter and trolled them brutally, and here are some of the best reactions:

Special thanks for Harshal Patel



#MIvsRCB Let's Sing a Song for RCB Farewell 2023..Special thanks for Harshal Patel Let's Sing a Song for RCB Farewell 2023..💀Special thanks for Harshal Patel#MIvsRCB https://t.co/rueGijc8mk

Sai Teja @csaitheja Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-Ul-Haq outside Virat Kohli's hotel room after the match. Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-Ul-Haq outside Virat Kohli's hotel room after the match. https://t.co/L6aq675KZ4

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns RCB will never forget these two innings of Surya Kumar yadav. RCB will never forget these two innings of Surya Kumar yadav. 😭😭😭 https://t.co/15UHCD61IN

Shrutika Gaekwad @Shrustappen33 Someone loves trashing RCB

Suryakumar Yadav literally said: Someone loves trashing RCBSuryakumar Yadav literally said: https://t.co/6E6bAAgSD3

#RCBvMI

RCB RCB Leaked Scene From RCB Dressing RoomRCB RCB Leaked Scene From RCB Dressing Room 😂#RCBvMI RCB RCB https://t.co/7pnADNY8Zo

Kohli who knew team hi Panauti hai

#MIvsRCB FAF and Du discussing about loss of RCBKohli who knew team hi Panauti hai #SuryakumarYadav Rcb fan's FAF and Du discussing about loss of RCB Kohli who knew team hi Panauti hai #MIvsRCB #SuryakumarYadav Rcb fan's https://t.co/WFfY7fLi3Q

arfan @Im__Arfan When you realise, like watching these garbage rcb men play for 2 months over a decade wasn't enough, now we have a women's team too who just performed worse than these guys When you realise, like watching these garbage rcb men play for 2 months over a decade wasn't enough, now we have a women's team too who just performed worse than these guys https://t.co/7AE0aoXeoD

SIMBA @IndianFincher Every RCB Fan mood right now : Every RCB Fan mood right now : https://t.co/Zl3sona8nh

SwatKat💃 @swatic12 RCB fans jo ab shock proof, dukh proof ho chuke hain #MIvRCB RCB fans jo ab shock proof, dukh proof ho chuke hain #MIvRCB https://t.co/aebnJULb9P

Only RCB Just RCB Fans understand this loss 🥹🥹



#MIvsRCB #haarcb #SuryakumarYadav Suryakumar Yadav & Nehal Wadhera showed no mercy on RCB bowlers today. Top class batting Surya Kumar Yadav 🫡Only RCB Just RCB Fans understand this loss 🥹🥹 Suryakumar Yadav & Nehal Wadhera showed no mercy on RCB bowlers today. Top class batting Surya Kumar Yadav 🫡Only RCB Just RCB Fans understand this loss 🥹🥹😥#MIvsRCB #haarcb #SuryakumarYadav https://t.co/D8FCsfPCM0

It was a little slower than the usual Wankhede wicket: RCB captain Faf du Plessis

After the match, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis reflected on the disappointing loss and opined that they were around 20 runs short of the par score. He pointed out that they failed to maximize in the last five overs of the first innings after being in a decent position.

"I think we left at least 20 runs out there while batting," Du Plessis said. "Anything under 220, against MI's strong batting unit - we were disappointed we did not capitalise in the last five overs. Disappointed with the lack of runs in that phase. (Half-time message) Now you got to play the bluff card, and say 200 was enough (smiles). Anything pace on felt easier. It was a little slower than the usual Wankhede wicket."

When asked about Suryakumar Yadav's knock and the Bangalore bowlers, Du Plessis said:

"(On Suryakumar Yadav) He is one of the best. When he gets going, it is really difficult to bowl to him. He makes a captain grey. It feels you can't shut him down."

He added:

"He (Siraj) has been fantastic. The nature of T20 cricket is such that bowlers will be under pressure. He kept everyone quiet for a long time. Guys will come after him. In the back end, the wickets get slower so teams target getting closer to that 60-run mark after the powerplay."

RCB will next face Rajasthan Royals on May 14 in Jaipur.

