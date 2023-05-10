"Even the worst Mumbai Indians is far better than HAARCB" - Fans troll RCB after their thrashing at the hands of MI in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffered a disappointing six-wicket loss against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday, May 9, at the Wankhede Stadium. With their second successive defeat, RCB have slipped down to seventh position in the points table.
Royal Challengers Bangalore were once again heavily dependent on their three big guns in the batting department. But Virat Kohli endured an off day as he got out for one run in the first over.
Glenn Maxwell (68) and Faf du Plessis (65) then took the onus upon themselves, and put on their fourth-century partnership of the season. However, the middle order could not take advantage of the platform in the last phase of the innings.
Dinesh Karthik (30) tried for a while but perished before converting his start into a special one. RCB eventually reached only 199/6, despite being 136/2 in 12.2 overs.
The MI batters then made light work of the daunting chase by scaling it down in just 16.2 overs.
It was a little slower than the usual Wankhede wicket: RCB captain Faf du Plessis
After the match, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis reflected on the disappointing loss and opined that they were around 20 runs short of the par score. He pointed out that they failed to maximize in the last five overs of the first innings after being in a decent position.
"I think we left at least 20 runs out there while batting," Du Plessis said. "Anything under 220, against MI's strong batting unit - we were disappointed we did not capitalise in the last five overs. Disappointed with the lack of runs in that phase. (Half-time message) Now you got to play the bluff card, and say 200 was enough (smiles). Anything pace on felt easier. It was a little slower than the usual Wankhede wicket."
When asked about Suryakumar Yadav's knock and the Bangalore bowlers, Du Plessis said:
"(On Suryakumar Yadav) He is one of the best. When he gets going, it is really difficult to bowl to him. He makes a captain grey. It feels you can't shut him down."
He added:
"He (Siraj) has been fantastic. The nature of T20 cricket is such that bowlers will be under pressure. He kept everyone quiet for a long time. Guys will come after him. In the back end, the wickets get slower so teams target getting closer to that 60-run mark after the powerplay."
RCB will next face Rajasthan Royals on May 14 in Jaipur.
