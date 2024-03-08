"Ever since I saw MSD playing for the first time, I have been his fan" - Sunil Gavaskar recalls 'autograph' moment with MS Dhoni in IPL 2023

Legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar recalled the moment he received MS Dhoni's autograph on his shirt during the 2023 IPL by sharing his admiration for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper.

In one of the most heartwarming moments in IPL history, Gavaskar broke away from his post-match review with the broadcasters and ran across to Dhoni for his autograph. It came after CSK's final league-stage home game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 14.

During Star Sports' #IPLonStar event, Gavaskar expressed his fandom for Dhoni by saying:

"Ever since I saw MSD playing for the first time, I have been his fan. The whole team was taking a round around the stadium (Chepauk), so I thought this was a good time to take his autograph because I admire him a lot."

Despite hailing from Mumbai, Gavaskar has often stated CSK as his second favorite IPL team after the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Meanwhile, Dhoni has been the IPL's most successful captain with 133 wins in 226 games, including leading CSK to a joint-record five titles. During the 2023 season, the 42-year-old became the first captain to lead a franchise (CSK) in over 200 IPL games.

"He is a very good role model" - Sunil Gavaskar

Gavaskar and Dhoni interact before one of India's Test matches.

Sunil Gavaskar further stated that MS Dhoni is among the best role models, a quality that prompted him to request the CSK captain his autograph.

Apart from his achievements with the Chennai-based franchise, Dhoni also led Team India to three ICC titles between 2007 and 2013. It included the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, the ODI World Cup on home soil in 2011, and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

The champion cricketer also has the most wins (178) as the Indian captain and led the side in 332 games across formats.

"He is a very good role model. The way he conducts himself with grace, it made me go to him and request him, and I am very happy that he agreed to sign on my shirt," said Gavaskar.

Dhoni will be back to lead CSK in the upcoming IPL season as they look to break a tie with MI and become the franchise with the most titles. Chennai won their fifth title last season with a thrilling last-ball win against GT in the grand finale.

CSK's IPL 2024 campaign begins with a highly-anticipated showdown against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai on March 22.

