"Ever since I showed up, y'all turned unstoppable" - PV Sindhu's hilarious quip as RCB win IPL 2025 title

Indian badminton star and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu made a humorous remark as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs to clinch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 title. The high-stakes final unfolded on Tuesday, June 3, at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

Ad

Sent in to bat first, RCB finished with 190/9. Virat Kohli top-scored with a steady 43 runs off 35 balls. Punjab’s Arshdeep Singh and Kyle Jamieson picked up three wickets apiece.

In response, the Kings struggled to convert solid starts into big scores, losing wickets regularly. Although Shashank Singh (61* off 30) went on a rampage in the final overs, the Kings fell short by six runs, finishing at 184/7.

Following RCB’s historic IPL title win, PV Sindhu shared a throwback photo of herself on Instagram from an IPL 2025 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, captioning it:

Ad

Trending

“After all these years, I can finally say it 'Ee Sala Cup Namdu aaythu maga!' P.S. @royalchallengers.bengaluru - ever since I showed up, y'all turned unstoppable.”

Ad

Meanwhile, Krunal Pandya earned the 'Player of the Match' award for his outstanding bowling performance. He finished with impressive figures of 2/17 in his four overs.

“Bowlers executing their plans was tremendous to watch” - RCB skipper Rajat Patidar reflects on the win in IPL 2025 final against PBKS

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru claimed their maiden IPL title with a six-run victory over the Punjab Kings on June 3 under the leadership of Rajat Patidar. Reflecting on the win, Patidar credited his bowlers for executing their plans effectively. He said [as quoted by ESPNcricinfo]:

Ad

“It is really special for me, for Virat Kohli, and all the fans. Those who have supported for years, they all deserve it. After the Qualifier, we thought that we can go through. I think 190 was a good score on this track as it was a bit slow. Bowlers executing their plans was tremendous to watch.”

Ad

“Krunal is a wicket-taking bowler, I look for him whenever we need wickets. Suyash and the pacers were good all season. Shepherd gave the key wicket tonight. It's a great opportunity for me and a great learning for me to captain Kohli, he deserves it more than anyone else. I just want to say one line to all the fans - Ee sala cup namdu," he added.

To celebrate their victory, RCB will hold an open-top bus parade on Wednesday, June 4, starting from Vidhana Soudha and ending at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More