English football star congratulates Virat Kohli with throwback images after RCB win IPL 2025 title

England and Bayern Munich football star Harry Kane congratulated veteran cricketer Virat Kohli on winning the IPL 2025 title with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The Rajat Patidar-led side faced off against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final on Tuesday, June 3, at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

Put into bat, RCB posted 190/9 in their 20 overs. Virat Kohli top-scored with a 43-run knock off 35 balls. In reply, Punjab’s top order — Priyansh Arya (24), Prabhsimran Singh (26), and Josh Inglis (39) — got off to promising starts but failed to convert them into substantial innings. Meanwhile, captain Shreyas Iyer was dismissed cheaply, scoring just one run.

Shashank Singh mounted a late charge, remaining unbeaten on 61 off 30 balls, but it came too late. The Punjab Kings finished at 184/7, falling short by just six runs, as RCB secured the IPL 2025 title.

Following RCB’s triumph, England footballer Harry Kane shared a few photos from his 2019 meeting with Virat Kohli to congratulate the veteran batter. He wrote on Instagram:

“One from the archives to say a massive congrats to @virat.kohli and @royalchallengers.bengaluru on first IPL title! Unreal achievement.

Meanwhile, Harry Kane recently celebrated his first major team triumph, winning the 2024-25 Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich.

“I've tried to win it every season, gave it everything I have” - Virat Kohli reflects as RCB lift the IPL 2025 title

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their maiden IPL title by defeating the Punjab Kings by six runs on June 3. Reflecting on the achievement during his conversation with broadcasters, former captain Virat Kohli said [as quoted by ESPNcricinfo]:

"This win is as much for the fans as it is for the team. It's been 18 long years. I've given this team my youth, prime and experience. I've tried to win it every season, gave it everything I have. To finally have it is an unbelievable feeling. Never thought this day would come, I was overcome with emotion after the last ball was bowled. Gave each and every ounce of my energy and it's an amazing feeling."

The 36-year-old had a solid season with the bat, scoring 657 runs at an average of 54.75 across 15 innings, including eight half-centuries.

