“Every day has been a celebration of our similarities and differences” - Anjali Tendulkar reflects on a special partnership with Sachin

Sachin Tendulkar’s wife Anjali has described her journey as the better half of the "Master Blaster" as a celebration of their similarities and differences. Anjali stated that while both come from very different cultural backgrounds, they have been brought up with the same value systems.

Tendulkar first met Anjali at Mumbai International Airport when he was returning from his first international cricket tour in 1990. Anjali was at the airport to receive her mother. Later, they met at a common friend’s place and soon got to know each other better. The two fell in love and tied the knot in May 1995.

Writing in the book [email protected], which was released as a tribute to Tendulkar on his 50th birthday on Monday, April 24, Anjali opened up about her relationship with the cricket legend. She wrote:

“When you live with someone long enough, they become a part of you. To write about Sachin, therefore, isn’t easy—because it is a reflection of myself as much as it is about him. We have known each other for 33 years now.

“Every day has been a celebration of our similarities and differences. We have gone through different stages of our partnership, like every couple—courtship, marriage, becoming parents, and to now seeing our children become adults and carve out their own lives.”

“We come from very different cultural backgrounds. Yet, we have been brought up with the same value systems. Both of us believe in according every person’s dignity and respect."

Praising Tendulkar for remaining humble despite all the fame and adulation, she added:

"What is praiseworthy about Sachin is that despite all the fame and adulation, he still treats everyone equally. Irrespective of someone’s position in society, he treats everyone the same."

The Tendulkars have been blessed with two children - Sara (25) and Arjun (23).

“We have both supported each other” - Anjali Tendulkar

Anjali admitted that like every other couple, they too have their differences. She, however, stated that both have supported each other in their personal as well as professional lives. The 55-year-old wrote:

“We have differences as well. For example, both of us love gadgets. But I would go through the operations manual before I start operating one, whereas Sachin would be more hands-on, and he would work his way through the device and figure it out by using it.

“We have both supported each other in our personal and professional lives. When Sachin played for India, there would be phases when I realized he needed to be given the space required. Likewise, he has been a very supportive partner.”

It was a proud moment for the Tendulkars recently as their son Arjun made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians (MI) during the ongoing season.

