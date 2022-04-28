"Everybody was silent" - Sachin Baby recalls heartbreaking loss and Virat Kohli's message after 2016 IPL final

Sachin Baby, an integral member of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad that lost the 2016 IPL final, reminisced about the heartbreaking moment after the summit clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Not many expected Bangalore to reach the final that season after they had won only twice in the first seven outings. But RCB made a sensational dash from there, winning six of their last seven matches to finish second in the points table. Three of Virat Kohli's four centuries that season came in the last seven appearances. AB de Villiers also scored a century to power the team to the knockouts.

In the Qualifier, RCB managed to secure a narrow win over Gujarat Lions to book a place in the summit clash. After being reduced to 29/5, de Villiers scored an unbeaten 79 to see his side through to the final.

But the honeymoon period ended in the final when Hyderabad stunned the Bangalore franchise by eight runs. Sachin Baby, who made telling contributions in the middle order that year, scored a valiant 18* off 10 balls but lacked partners, meaning it was not a fairytale end for both him and RCB.

Recalling the void in the RCB dressing room after the final tie in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, the cricketer from Kerala said:

"Everybody was silent, Virat (Kohli) then said that it was a match and we are really happy that we came this close. Because half the line we were really down the table and then bottom to top it was amazing. We won like six or seven games on the trot and coming back, so that is what Virat told after the match. I was very sad and I was watching the other team lifting the cup from the balcony but it was a very emotional moment for me."

The 33-year-old cricketer, who is represented by FairPlay added:

"But still, everyone got back to normal and started enjoying the moment. It was hard to bid goodbye to all the players because we were like a family. Everyone played their part to reach the finals so it was a wonderful year."

Until that season, Sachin Baby played only four games in 2013 but didn't have much of an impact. He missed the 2014 and 2015 season and returned with RCB in 2016. It was his best season, where he amassed 119 runs in 11 matches with the highest score of 33.

He asked me if I'm nervous, he said he also was feeling nervous - Sachin Baby looks back on memorable IPL moment

Despite boasting a strong record on the domestic circuit, Baby's IPL career just didn't take off. His best stint was in 2016 when he made valuable contributions in the middle-order after he was drafted in to play from the fifth game.

He formed a crucial 88-run partnership with AB de Villiers to help RCB post a challenging total on the board. Sachin Baby reminisced about a conversation with the South African great when he arrived in the middle after Bangalore were reduced to 67/4 in just 8.4 overs.

Throwing light on what transpired between him and AB de Villiers when he came out to bat, Baby said:

"One moment that I recall is when I batted with AB de Villiers. We were in Mohali playing Punjab. We were four wickets down so when I got in and AB was there at the other end. It was a strategic time out, so when I went in I just smiled so he asked me, 'Are you nervous?' When I said yes, he said, 'Even I'm too'. At that moment, I realized when the greatest of players is having pressure, so what we feel is also normal. They also feel the pressure but he didn't show it in a way."

He concluded:

"As an experienced player, he read my mind and said, 'We will go through this, just play one ball at a time and we will go through this.' I realized everyone feels the same and we need to be in the present. So that was a very memorable thing for me playing with AB at that time."

Overall, Sachin Baby scored 144 runs in 19 matches at a strike rate of 122.03. His last appearance came in IPL 2021 against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi.

