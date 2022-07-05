"Everyone's body is different, what matters is how I move on the ground" - Sarfaraz Khan on comments about his fitness

Sarfaraz Khan was in stunning form for Mumbai in the recently-concluded Ranji Trophy season. He joined the elite list of very few players who managed the feat of scoring 900+ runs in two consecutive Ranji Trophy seasons.

While the 24-year-old has made a strong case for himself to receive a maiden call-up to the Indian Test team, there has been talk about how Team India gives importance to fitness and how he doesn't look as fit as many in the current squad.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Sarfaraz Khan opened up on how hard he is working on his fitness. He said:

"I think every person's body is different. In the end, what matters is how I am moving on the ground. Against UP, I had fielded for two days and then while chasing I had made a triple century.

"Obviously, it is important to focus on fitness, but for me, as long as I am giving my full effort on the ground, I am fine with that. I will focus again on my fitness in the off-season."

You need to change your role according to the team's requirements: Sarfaraz Khan on T20s

Sarfaraz Khan was signed by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2022 season and it looked like the perfect destination for him to bat in the top order and score a truckload of runs.

However, he got just six games and had to bat at different positions with no continuity. Nevertheless, the 24-year-old gave quite a mature answer when he was asked about his time with the Capitals. He said:

"I enjoyed my time at DC working with big coaches like Ricky Ponting sir, Shane Watson sir who was our mentor and Pravin Amre sir. T20 is a very short format, so you need to change your role according to the team's requirements. I opened batted in the middle-order and was also dropped for adding an extra bowling option. But these things happen and you shouldn't mind it."

Ian Raphael Bishop @irbishi Sarfraz Khan averages 81 in FC cricket. Yes, it’s a small sample size of 24 games, but it’s still remarkable. Sarfraz Khan averages 81 in FC cricket. Yes, it’s a small sample size of 24 games, but it’s still remarkable.

Many former cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar, Ian Bishop and Dilip Vengsarkar have claimed that Sarfaraz has done enough to get a spot in the Indian Test team. However, the youngster still wants to focus on his process and stay in the present. He explained:

"I felt very proud that Sunil Gavaskar sir, Dilip Vengsarkar sir and Ian Bishop sir praised me. I want to play for India but I am also focusing on the process. Some people get what they want early while some have to wait for it. So I will play for India whenever it is written in my destiny. What's important for me is that I don't leave my hard work."

India's next assignment is a two-match Test series away to Bangladesh. Sarfaraz Khan will be hopeful of getting a call-up to the squad for the series.

