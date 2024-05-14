"Everything going in RCB's favor in last 3 weeks, just to get eliminated by rain on 18th May"- Top 10 funny memes after DC beat LSG in IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Lucknow Super Giants by 19 runs in the 64th match of IPL 2024 on Tuesday, May 14, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. DC bowed out of the tournament with the win, while LSG's chances of reaching playoffs became bleak following the loss.

After being asked to bat first, DC notched up a high score of 208/4 in 20 overs. Abishek Porel (58), Tristan Stubbs (57), Shai Hope (38), and Rishabh Pant (33) performed well for the Capitals with the bat. Naveen-ul-Haq picked up two wickets for LSG in the bowling department.

In reply, the visitors got off to a poor start as their top order collapsed like a pack of cards, finding themselves at 44/4. Nicholas Pooran played an aggressive knock of 61 (27) and kept the visiting side in the hunt before he perished in the 12th over.

Arshad Khan (58) took on the baton after Pooran and hit a blistering half-century and ignited hopes for LSG fans. However, the target eventually proved to be too much as Super Giants could only get to 189/9 in 20 overs.

Fans on social media enjoyed the IPL 2024 match between LSG and DC on Tuesday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms like X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"I feel the wicket remained pretty similar throughout the 40 overs"- LSG captain KL Rahul after loss vs DC in IPL 2024

After the conclusion of the match, LSG skipper KL Rahul reflected on the loss, saying:

"I feel the wicket remained pretty similar throughout the 40 overs. When we got Jake out in the first over we thought we started off really well and we should have capitalized on that. But that's how the season has been, even when wickets fall the players just keep coming and hit out."

Rahul continued:

"Shai Hope and Abishek Porel put pressure on us but we pulled it back at the back end. I think 200 was a par score and we should have chased it down. This has been a problem throughout the season - we keep losing wickets in the powerplay. We don't give our stars like Stoinis and Pooran the platform to walk out in the eighth over and carry on."

RR will square off against PBKS in the next match of IPL 2024 on Wednesday at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

