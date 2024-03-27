"Everything reminds me of that [World Cup] night" - Fans react as Travis Head smashed 62 off 24 balls in SRH vs MI IPL 2024 clash

Travis Head starred with the bat for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash. Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is hosting the clash on Wednesday, March 27.

For the unversed, Head smashed 62 runs off just 24 balls at a strike rate of 258.33, including three sixes and nine boundaries. With that, he also became the second-fastest batter for Sunrisers to score fifty (18 balls). The record was broken by Abhishek Sharma in the same match. The superb batting effort saw SRH registering their highest-ever powerplay score at 81/1.

During his knock, Head also shared a 68-run partnership with Abhishek Sharma for the second wicket. He eventually departed as he was caught by Naman Dhir at the deep backward point while trying to play an uppercut against Gerald Coetzee.

Interestingly, Head didn't find a place for SRH playing XI during their last IPL game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The former lost by four runs in a last-ball thriller.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) lauded Travis Head for his heroics with the bat for the 'Orange Army' against Mumbai. One user referenced India's ODI World Cup defeat against Australia last year, writing:

"Everything reminds me of that [World Cup] night."

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma help MI dominate SRH in IPL 2024 clash

A clinical batting performance from Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma helped MI dominate SRH in the IPL on Wednesday.

Abhishek Sharma also smashed 63 runs off just 23 deliveries in an innings laced with seven sixes and three boundaries. The left-handed batter became the fastest (16 balls) from Sunrisers to reach a half-century in the cash-rich league. He was caught by Naman Dhir at deep mid-wicket off Piyush Chawla

At the time of writing, SRH were 202/3 after 15 overs, with Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen at the crease.

Meanwhile, like SRH, MI are coming off the back of a six-run loss in a last-over thriller against Gujarat Titans in their opening game in Ahmedabad. The five-time champions will next host Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium on April 1. On the other hand, Sunrisers will face GT in Ahmedabad on March 31.

Follow the SRH vs MI IPL 2024 clash live score and updates here.