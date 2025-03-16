"Everything revolves around Virat Kohli there" - Indian spin legend issues massive warning to Rajat Patidar ahead of IPL 2025

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh warned newly appointed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar about the potential challenges of leading the side in the upcoming IPL 2025 season. Patidar was appointed the captain in February after being one of the side's three retentions ahead of the 2025 IPL auction.

The 31-year-old has been with RCB since the 2021 season and enjoyed an outstanding 2024 campaign. Patidar finished with 395 runs at a strike rate of 177.13 in 15 outings last year, helping the side to playoff qualification.

Talking about Patidar captaining an IPL franchise for the first time, Harbhajan told ESPN Cricinfo (via Hindustan Times):

"Patidar has the pressure of expectations because they haven't won a single season. You have to live up to it, and play your own game, too. Everything revolves around Virat Kohli there. He also has to ensure that he has a good season. RCB have appointed Patidar for five seasons, but if this one doesn't go well, we will see where he will stand."

Despite being a rookie captain in the IPL, Patidar is not short of leadership experience. He led Madhya Pradesh to a runner-up finish in the latest Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and captained the side in the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT).

"Even tougher leading a franchise" - Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh continued cautioning Rajat Patidar about captaining a franchise, calling it a more challenging task than even the country. RCB are one of only three teams, along with Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), to have not won a title despite playing in all 17 IPL editions.

"For someone like Patidar, it will be a huge challenge. To captain a big team like that, it's not going to be easy to take decisions. Who will play, who will bowl at what point… he hasn't led a side before. People think leading India is the most difficult thing, but I think it's even tougher leading a franchise, because I have done it," said Harbhajan.

RCB made a stunning comeback in the second half of the 2024 IPL season to qualify for the playoffs. However, in the knockout stages, they suffered a four-wicket defeat to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the eliminator.

RCB will take on defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the tournament opener at Kolkata on Saturday, March 22.

