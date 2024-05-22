Explained: What is the controversy over LBW decision against Dinesh Karthik being overturned during RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Eliminator match?

The 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator clash between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) witnessed a controversial moment when Dinesh Karthik was adjudged not out after a review in the 15th over of the innings. The incident took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22.

Karthik came out to bat after Rajat Patidar's dismissal and was trapped LBW off the very first ball of his innings by Avesh Khan. The incoming delivery struck him on the pads and was adjudged out. He consulted his partner at the non-striker's end and opted to go for the review.

Replays did show heavy spikes when the ball was near the bat, but at the same moment, the bat was in contact with the pad. It was significant contact as well, which augurs well with the intensity of the spike on the ultra edge. However, on the flip side, there was also a slight deviation after the ball passed the bat and hit the pad.

Ultimately, third-umpire Anil Chaudhary adjudged the decision as not out, which incensed the RR camp to no end.

Avesh Khan and Riyan Parag pointed out to the on-field umpire that the bat had struck the pad when the spike showed up. RR director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara also got up from his area in the dugout and demanded to speak with the fourth umpire regarding the decision.

Dinesh Karthik fails to fire in the death as RCB end up with 172/8 in 20 overs

Dinesh Karthik ended up scoring 11 runs off 13 deliveries, scoring just one boundary before being dismissed by Avesh Khan in the penultimate over. The veteran cricketer could not provide the boost that RCB needed to close out the innings.

Mahipal Lomror scored 32 runs off 17 deliveries while Swapnil Singh also chipped in with a cameo as RCB ended up with 172-8 after 20 overs.

Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the RR bowlers with figures of 2/19, accounting for the wickets of Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell at a crucial phase of the innings.

"It's been a tournament of two halves for me. First half into the tournament I was struggling coming from the Test series with injuries. Last few games I feel I am bowling really well. I texted Virat saying come on let's fight it one more time," Ashwin said during the innings break.

RR's chase is underway with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tom Kohler Cadmore opening the innings.

