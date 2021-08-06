Explained: Why has MS Dhoni's blue tick on Twitter been removed?

Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni has been trending on Twitter today for a weird reason. The micro-blogging platform surprisingly removed the verified mark from Dhoni's official Twitter profile earlier today.

Fans have been wondering the reason behind the same. Some Twitter users have pointed out that MS Dhoni's inactivity on Twitter could have led to his blue tick being taken away.

According to the official Twitter guidelines, a verified Twitter user needs to log in to his account at least once in the last six months. It seems like Dhoni has not used his Twitter account in the previous six months. As a result, the former Indian captain no longer has his blue tick.

Twitter has removed the Blue Tick from MS Dhoni's account. pic.twitter.com/XObGa0LWoq — Behind Cricket (@behindCric8) August 6, 2021

An old tweet by MS Dhoni went viral on the micro-blogging website yesterday after the Indian men's hockey team won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2021. Many Indian fans screenshotted Dhoni's tweet, and it can be seen that he had the blue tick until yesterday.

MS Dhoni seems to be more active on Instagram than other platforms

MS Dhoni was very active on Twitter six-seven years ago. He made Ravindra Jadeja's nickname 'Sir' famous with his hilarious tweets. But of late, Dhoni has been more active on Instagram. He announced his retirement from international cricket via an IGTV video, and after that he posted a clip from his farm on his Instagram account.

Incidentally, that was his last tweet as well, as Dhoni shared a link to his new Instagram post with his 8.2 million followers on Twitter.

If I keep going to the farm there won’t be any strawberry left for the market https://t.co/2AFuwOrmCA — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) January 8, 2021

MS Dhoni was recently spotted with a new look. His new hairstyle caught everyone's attention on social media. The former Indian captain will soon head to the United Arab Emirates to lead the Chennai Super Kings in the second phase of IPL 2021.

