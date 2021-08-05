MS Dhoni's old tweet goes viral after Indian men's hockey team wins bronze at Tokyo Olympics

The Indian men's hockey team won a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 on Thursday (August 5). They defeated Germany 5-4 in a thriller to give the Indian contingent its third bronze medal of the ongoing Games.

After the Indian men's hockey team ended their 41-year medal drought, an old tweet by former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni went viral on Twitter. Back in October 2014, Dhoni posted a tweet, reacting to the Indian men's hockey team's Asian Games gold medal win.

MS Dhoni was leading the Chennai Super Kings in the Champions League T20 2014 during that time. Under his leadership, the Super Kings beat the Kings XI Punjab in the second semifinal and secured a place in the summit clash.

The Chennai-based franchise crushed Punjab in the semifinal match, but Dhoni had tweeted after the match that he was more delighted to see the hockey team winning the Asian Games gold medal with a victory against Pakistan in the final.

"Outstanding day today not because CSK got into the finals but because INDIAN HOCKEY TEAM won the gold medal,thanks for making us proud," MS Dhoni had tweeted.

Indian men's hockey team came back from 1-3 down against Germany to win the bronze

The Indian men's hockey team showed great character in the bronze medal match against the German side. They were down 1-3 at one stage during the contest. However, they did not give up and fought back by scoring four consecutive goals.

Rupinder Pal Singh, Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Simranjeet Singh scored the goals for the Indian men's hockey team as they took a 5-3 lead. Despite Germany's attacking approach in the final quarter, they failed to take the lead back and lost 5-4.

The Indian women's hockey team will play for the bronze medal tomorrow against Great Britain. It remains to be seen if the women's hockey team can draw inspiration from their male counterparts and add another bronze medal to India's medal tally.

