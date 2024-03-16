"Extremely difficult to come in at No. 6 or No. 7 and win a game for your team" - Anil Kumble hails Rinku Singh's finishing skills

Former Indian captain Anil Kumble has praised Rinku Singh's ability to win matches for Team India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) despite batting in the lower-middle order.

The 26-year-old had a breakthrough IPL 2023 season for KKR, scoring 474 runs at an average of almost 60 and a strike rate of 149.53 in 14 games. It led to Rinku debuting for India later in the year.

When asked about the youngsters who could become future stars of Indian cricket in an episode of Legends Lounge on Jio Cinema, Kumble said:

"Rinku Singh is someone who is going to be really special. With the role he plays for KKR and India and the opportunities that he has got, it has been extremely difficult to come in at number six or number seven and win a game for your team. That, to me, is special."

Kumble also picked Sai Sudharsan to represent India in all three formats.

"There are quite a few. Sai Sudharsan was very impressive. I think he is someone who can play all three formats. He has the technique and the ability," added Kumble.

Like Rinku, Sai Sudharsan enjoyed his best IPL season last year, scoring 362 runs in eight games, including a brilliant 96 in the final against Chennai Super Kings.

The 22-year-old also debuted for India in the ODI series in South Africa in December last year, scoring two half-centuries in three outings.

"It's a role that can be very unforgiving at times" - Eoin Morgan

Former England captain Eoin Morgan praised Rinku Singh's work ethic and attitude, having played with him at KKR.

Following his incredible IPL 2023 season, Rinku performed even better for India, averaging 89 at a strike rate of over 176 in 15 T20Is.

"I was in the KKR squad with him from 2020 to 2022. You sit back and admire the work ethic over everything, combined with his attitude. It's a role that can be very unforgiving at times. You have to be concise and calm but also have to pick your time and match up to accelerate the run rate. Right now, Rinku is making a lot of good decisions," said Morgan.

Despite Rinku's strong showing over the last two seasons, KKR failed to qualify for the playoffs on both occasions.

The two-time champions will begin the 2024 IPL campaign at home against the SunRisers Hyderabad on March 23.