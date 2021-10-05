"Extremely gutted" - Sam Curran reacts after being ruled out of T20 World Cup

England all-rounder Sam Curran has admitted he is extremely gutted to be missing out on the remainder of IPL 2021 and the T20 World Cup due to a back injury.

Curran, who is representing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2021, was taken for scans after complaining of back pain following the match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the development on Tuesday, releasing an official statement.

Sharing his first reaction after being ruled out, Curran said that things haven’t sunk in yet.

"Unfortunately, I will be missing the remainder of the IPL season and the (T20) World Cup. So extremely gutted," the England all-rounder stated in a video shared on CSK’s official Twitter account.

Curran further said that he enjoyed his time with CSK and is confident of the franchise lifting the IPL 2021 trophy.

"I absolutely loved my time with Chennai this season. The boys are doing extremely well. It hasn't really sunk in but I am leaving the team. We are in a fantastic space. The boys are playing really good cricket.

"I am going to be supporting them from wherever I am in the next few days, once it has all sunk in. I am sure they can go all the way and lift the trophy," the 23-year-old added.

Curran, who claimed nine wickets in as many matches in IPL 2021, signed off on an optimistic note. He asserted:

"It won't be long before I am back running, bowling, batting and fielding in front of all of you guys. I’ll be back stronger."

The ECB statement informed that Curran will fly back to England for further scans and a full review from the ECB's medical team.

Sam Curran replaced by brother Tom in England's T20 World Cup squad

It was a mixed day for the Currans as an unfit Sam was replaced by brother Tom in England’s T20 World Cup squad. Also, Reece Topley has been added as a travelling reserve.

"Curran’s brother, Tom, has been drafted into England’s squad for the T20 World Cup. In addition, Surrey’s Reece Topley has been added as a travelling reserve. Topley will join the England party in due course," ECB's statement read.

The 26-year-old Tom has claimed 29 wickets in 30 T20Is at a strike rate of 20.20 and an economy rate of 9.25.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar