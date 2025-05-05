Faf du Plessis perishes cheaply while trying to heave Pat Cummins in SRH vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

  • home icon
Modified May 05, 2025 20:20 IST
Pat Cummins celebrates the wicket of Faf du Plessis on Monday

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins claimed the wicket of Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Faf du Plessis in the IPL 2025 match in Hyderabad on Monday, May 5. The South African fell after failing to connect a heave on the leg side and was caught by wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan for 3 off the first ball of the third over.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

It was the fourth time that Cummins had dismissed Du Plessis in T20 cricket. It was Cummins' second wicket of the evening after he had removed Karun Nair with the same mode of dismissal off the first ball of the innings.

SRH ring in the changes in must-win clash against DC

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to field first in a must-win match against Delhi Capitals. The hosts made three changes to the team that lost to Gujarat Titans by 38 runs in Ahmedabad on May 2.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis were omitted from the playing XI and replaced by Abhinav Manohar and Sachin Baby. Mohammed Shami was also not included in the playing XI. He is, however, part of the Impact Players list along with Travis Head, Harsh Dubey, Rahul Chahar, and Wiaan Mulder.

SRH entered the match in ninth place on the points table with six points in 10 matches. Only a win against DC on Monday can keep SRH's Playoff qualification chances alive. DC went into the match in fifth place on the points table with 12 points in 10 matches.

SRH added Harsh Dubey to their IPL 2025 squad on Monday after R Smaran was ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to an injury. At the time of writing, DC were 19/3 in five overs with Axar Patel and KL Rahul at the crease.

Edited by Aditya Singh
bell-icon Manage notifications