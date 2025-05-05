Faf du Plessis perishes cheaply while trying to heave Pat Cummins in SRH vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins claimed the wicket of Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Faf du Plessis in the IPL 2025 match in Hyderabad on Monday, May 5. The South African fell after failing to connect a heave on the leg side and was caught by wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan for 3 off the first ball of the third over.

Ad

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

It was the fourth time that Cummins had dismissed Du Plessis in T20 cricket. It was Cummins' second wicket of the evening after he had removed Karun Nair with the same mode of dismissal off the first ball of the innings.

SRH ring in the changes in must-win clash against DC

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to field first in a must-win match against Delhi Capitals. The hosts made three changes to the team that lost to Gujarat Titans by 38 runs in Ahmedabad on May 2.

Ad

Trending

Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis were omitted from the playing XI and replaced by Abhinav Manohar and Sachin Baby. Mohammed Shami was also not included in the playing XI. He is, however, part of the Impact Players list along with Travis Head, Harsh Dubey, Rahul Chahar, and Wiaan Mulder.

SRH entered the match in ninth place on the points table with six points in 10 matches. Only a win against DC on Monday can keep SRH's Playoff qualification chances alive. DC went into the match in fifth place on the points table with 12 points in 10 matches.

SRH added Harsh Dubey to their IPL 2025 squad on Monday after R Smaran was ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to an injury. At the time of writing, DC were 19/3 in five overs with Axar Patel and KL Rahul at the crease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More