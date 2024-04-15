Fan jokingly tweets to Bengaluru police about ‘11 guys getting a mauling’ at Chinnaswamy during IPL 2024 match; police’s deleted response goes viral

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batters thrashed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bowlers to post the highest-ever total in Indian Premier League (IPL) history at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday (April 15).

Pat Cummins-led side put up 287 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat first. They eclipsed their previous record of 277 against Mumbai Indians (MI) earlier this season.

A fan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to get Bengaluru Police's attention about the match and jokingly wrote:

"Please head over to M Chinnaswamy Stadium. 11 guys getting a mauling."

Bengaluru Police replied (now deleted):

"Kindly DM your contact details."

The post quickly went viral on the micro-blogging platform, with many fans retweeting and reacting to the screenshot.

What happened in RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 match so far?

Batting first, SRH put up 287/3 in their allotted 20 overs. Travis Head starred with the bat, scoring 102 runs off 41 balls at a strike rate of 248.78, including eight sixes and nine boundaries. The southpaw shared a 108-run partnership with Abhishek Sharma (34 off 22 deliveries) for the opening wicket.

Heinrich Klaasen then continued the carnage for the Sunrisers, scoring 67 off 31 in an innings laced with seven sixes and two boundaries. Meanwhile, Abdul Samad and Aiden Markram stayed unbeaten on 37 (10) and 32 (17), respectively.

Lockie Ferguson emerged as the leading wicket-taker for RCB, returning with figures of 2/52, while Reece Topley took one wicket.

In response, RCB were 129/5 after 11.1 overs, with Mahipal Lomror and Dinesh Karthik at the crease.

For the unversed, SRH are currently placed fourth in the points table with three wins in five games. They are coming on the back of consecutive victories over Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, respectively. They will next play against Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday (April 20).

Meanwhile, RCB are rock-bottom in the points table with a solitary win in six games and are heading towards another defeat. They will next lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Sunday (April 21).

