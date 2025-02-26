Fan spotted wearing RCB jersey in Lahore Stadium during AFG vs ENG 2025 Champions Trophy match

A fan was spotted wearing the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) jersey at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, February 26. The fan wore the franchise's green jersey while attending the 2025 Champions Trophy match between Afghanistan and England at the venue.

Bengaluru's green jersey is part of the franchise's 'Go Green' initiative. They have donned that special jersey for one match every season since 2011 to spread awareness about environmental sustainability.

The fan wearing Bengaluru's jersey came on the live telecast during the 29th over of Afghanistan's innings. Here's a picture of the fan:

After electing to bat first, Afghanistan scored 325/7 in their stipulated 50 overs. Opener Ibrahim Zadran registered the highest individual score in the tournament's history with a glorious 177-run knock. It also is the highest score by an Afghan batter in ODIs.

It is worth mentioning that the game is a virtual knockout encounter. The loser will no longer remain in the hunt for a spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-finals.

RCB will play under a new skipper in IPL 2025

The Bengaluru-based side released former captain Faf du Plessis ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction last year. They were looking for a new skipper and senior batter Virat Kohli appeared to be the frontrunner for the post at one point.

However, the team management announced right-handed batter Rajat Patidar as their new captain earlier this month. Announcing the 31-year-old as the new skipper, the franchise wrote on X:

"The next captain of RCB is… Many greats of the game have carved a rich captaincy heritage for RCB, and it’s now time for this focused, fearless and fierce competitor to lead us to glory! This calmness under pressure and ability to take on challenges, as he’s shown us in the past, will be a game-changer for RCB. Ladies and Gentlemen, let’s hear it for our Spin Basher, the cool and composed, 𝗥𝗮𝗷𝗮𝘁 𝗣𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗱𝗮𝗿."

Bengaluru will take on defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the inaugural match of IPL 2025. The contest will take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22.

