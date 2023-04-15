"Fans of every team want to see runs coming out of his bat" - Indian legend on Virat Kohli ahead of RCB vs DC clash in IPL 2023

Former Indian opener and legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar feels that the chances of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) winning IPL 2023 are directly dependent on Virat Kohli continuing the sensational form that he has shown so far.

The past few months have simply been great for Kohli, and he has managed to bring that form into the IPL 2023 season. In three games, Kohli has already scored 164 runs at a staggering average of 82 and a fantastic strike rate of 147.75.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live Show, Sunil Gavaskar explained how crucial Virat Kohli's form is to Bangalore's chances and also claimed that even Indian fans who support other IPL teams would be happy to see him in full flow. He said:

"This year RCB's claim is on Virat Kohli. If he plays well in every game, then the chances of RCB winning increase. Virat is one of the biggest superstars and fans of every team want to see runs coming out of his bat."

"Hunger for runs never dies for David Warner" - S Sreesanth ahead of RCB vs DC

Former Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth was also present in the discussion on Star Sports. While speaking about the journey of Delhi Capitals (DC) this season, Sreesanth shed light on how 'hungry' skipper David Warner would be for runs.

Sreesanth also claimed that the southpaw was one of the toughest batters he had bowled to. On this, the former pacer stated:

"The hunger for runs never dies for David Warner. He's a typical Aussie, who's always determined to dominate the cricket pitch. I've enjoyed bowling to him as he's been one of the toughest batters to bowl to."

Warner has scored 209 runs from four games so far in IPL 2023 but at a strike rate of just 114.83. He will need to score quickly if Delhi are to stage a comeback in the tournament.

