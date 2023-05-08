"Where were you hiding Glenn Phillips?"- Fans go berserk as NZ star plays absolute blinder in SRH's win over RR

Glenn Phillips played an incredible cameo of 25 off just 7 deliveries for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, May 7, to give the team a memorable win. The team at the receiving end of this batting assault from the New Zealand batsman were the Rajasthan Royals (RR), in Match 52 of IPL 2023, in Jaipur.

Smashing three sixes and a boundary in his cameo, Phillips almost snatched the victory from RR's grasp. While he wasn't able to see his team over the line, his knock ensured that the likes of Marco Jansen and Abdul Samad got the crucial 2 points for the team in a last-ball thriller.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see the Kiwi star deliver under pressure. Some even felt that Glenn Phillips was dropped unfairly just to accommodate the big-money signing, England's Harry Brook. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 #IPL2023 Who says a certain WWE professional won't post a picture of Glenn Phillips by the time we're up tomorrow? #RRvsSRH Who says a certain WWE professional won't post a picture of Glenn Phillips by the time we're up tomorrow? #RRvsSRH #IPL2023

Manya @CSKian716 Phillips has overtaken Brook's season in 1 over. Phillips has overtaken Brook's season in 1 over.

Ian Raphael Bishop @irbishi Finally Glen Phillips got his chance. Finally Glen Phillips got his chance.

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla One game was all it took for Glenn Phillips to leave a greater mark than all of the chances that Harry Brook has had. One game was all it took for Glenn Phillips to leave a greater mark than all of the chances that Harry Brook has had.

Deepu 🌶️ @KuthaRamp 🏻 SRH fans planning where to build temple for Phillips SRH fans planning where to build temple for Phillips 🙏🏻 https://t.co/Xl4LsATFYA

25 runs from just 7 balls Where were you hiding Glenn Phillips? @SunRisers 25 runs from just 7 balls Where were you hiding Glenn Phillips? @SunRisers 25 runs from just 7 balls 🔥🔥 https://t.co/QT4z1N1wLM

David Warner @davidwarner31 How goods the IPL, Glenn Phillips take a bow, Well played Sunrisers How goods the IPL, Glenn Phillips take a bow, Well played Sunrisers 👌👌🔥🔥

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla Glenn Phillips may not have had the spotlight on him like Abdul Samad, but he was the one who made the real difference in this game for Sunrisers Hyderabad!! Glenn Phillips may not have had the spotlight on him like Abdul Samad, but he was the one who made the real difference in this game for Sunrisers Hyderabad!!

Glenn Phillips' hat-trick of sixes turned the game on its head

A fine half-century from Abhishek Sharma, coupled with useful cameos from Rahul Tripathi and Heinrich Klaasen, kept SRH in the chase. Yuzvendra Chahal's 4-wicket haul, however, seemed to turn the game in RR's favor.

Needing 41 runs to win from 12 balls, the task seemed impossible unless something extraordinary happened.

Phillips was the one who brought in that extraordinary effort, as he smashed the left-arm pacer Kuldip Yadav for 6,6,6,4 in the first four balls of the penultimate over. Although he was dismissed on the final ball, he ensured he had brought his team within touching distance of a famous win.

Abdul Samad got the Sunrisers home after some final-ball drama as Sandeep Sharma overstepped. While this is a heartbreaking loss for RR, SRH will be in high spirits as they looked down and out at one point.

