"Where were you hiding Glenn Phillips?"- Fans go berserk as NZ star plays absolute blinder in SRH's win over RR

Glenn Phillips played an incredible cameo of 25 off just 7 deliveries for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, May 7, to give the team a memorable win. The team at the receiving end of this batting assault from the New Zealand batsman were the Rajasthan Royals (RR), in Match 52 of IPL 2023, in Jaipur.
Smashing three sixes and a boundary in his cameo, Phillips almost snatched the victory from RR's grasp. While he wasn't able to see his team over the line, his knock ensured that the likes of Marco Jansen and Abdul Samad got the crucial 2 points for the team in a last-ball thriller.
Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see the Kiwi star deliver under pressure. Some even felt that Glenn Phillips was dropped unfairly just to accommodate the big-money signing, England's Harry Brook. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:
Glenn Phillips' hat-trick of sixes turned the game on its head
A fine half-century from Abhishek Sharma, coupled with useful cameos from Rahul Tripathi and Heinrich Klaasen, kept SRH in the chase. Yuzvendra Chahal's 4-wicket haul, however, seemed to turn the game in RR's favor.
Needing 41 runs to win from 12 balls, the task seemed impossible unless something extraordinary happened.
Phillips was the one who brought in that extraordinary effort, as he smashed the left-arm pacer Kuldip Yadav for 6,6,6,4 in the first four balls of the penultimate over. Although he was dismissed on the final ball, he ensured he had brought his team within touching distance of a famous win.
Abdul Samad got the Sunrisers home after some final-ball drama as Sandeep Sharma overstepped. While this is a heartbreaking loss for RR, SRH will be in high spirits as they looked down and out at one point.
