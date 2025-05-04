Fans of RCB, CSK involved in ugly fight after IPL 2025 match in Bengaluru [Watch]

A couple of fans got into an ugly fight after the conclusion of the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday, May 3. RCB beat CSK narrowly by two runs in the encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

An X user shared a video on the platform giving a glimpse of an unfortunate fight between CSK and RCB fans. In it, a couple of RCB fans could be seen engaging in a heated exchange with an admirer of the rival team, with police trying to diffuse the situation.

You can watch the incident in the video below:

"They are looking like a team that can go ahead" - Aakash Chopra on RCB after their win vs CSK in IPL 2025 match in Bengaluru

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently opined that RCB might go on and win the IPL trophy this season following their hard-fought win against CSK. The result took the Bengaluru franchise to the top of the points table as they stacked up 16 points in 11 games. Speaking on the matter in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"When you look at the season in totality, you say this and that is going right. Injuries happen, and you become weak, but whoever comes does well. Josh Hazlewood wasn't available. Lungi Ngidi came and picked up three wickets. He first dismissed Sam Curran and then picked up two more wickets, Ayush Mhatre on 94 and Dewald Brevis for zero."

Chopra elaborated:

"Phil Salt wasn't there. Jacob Bethell came and batted as incredibly. He scored runs at a strike rate of 170. Krunal Pandya was having a good day, but you took a gamble with Suyash Sharma because MS Dhoni had come. He bowled a six-run over. There was a no-ball in the end, but you won the match despite that. They are looking like a team that can go ahead and lift the trophy."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

