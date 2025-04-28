Fans run behind Virat Kohli as he leaves stadium in his own car after DC vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Some fans were spotted running behind Virat Kohli's car while he was leaving the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi after the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday, April 27. RCB registered a comfortable six-wicket victory in the contest to go to the top of the points table and inch closer to a playoff spot.

Ad

Kohli continued his brilliant batting form with another match-winning half-century as he helped RCB chase 163 against the Capitals. He also holds the orange cap now after amassing 443 runs in ten games at an average of 63.29, including six half-centuries.

After the IPL 2025 game in his home city this weekend, Virat Kohli left the ground in his car. The iconic cricketer's ardent fans ran behind his car to catch a glimpse of him.

Ad

Trending

You can watch the video below:

Ad

"You have to rotate strike on a slow wicket"- Virat Kohli after his patient half-century in RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match

Speaking to the broadcasters after the match, Virat Kohli opened up that he focused on rotating the strike and stitching a partnership after RCB's top-order collapsed on a slow pitch. He said:

Ad

"Well it was a top win especially looking at the surface. This wicket played a lot differently to the other wicket. I keep checking with the dug out that what is my role during a run chase. Krunal was outstanding with the bat, we were waiting for him to come into the tournament with the bat as well and he played a top knock."

Ad

"The total on the board, who are the bowlers whom you can target. My focus is always on rotating strikes, it's about stitching a partnership and this year you are seeing you just can't tee off from ball one. You have to rotate strike on a slow wicket, understand what the situation demands of me and keep rotating strike and not remain stagnant," Kohli added.

Virat Kohli will return to action on Saturday, May 3, when RCB square off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their next match of IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 29 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together! Know More