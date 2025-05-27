  • home icon
Fans scream 'Virat Kohli' when Digvesh Rathi is asked about next batter in notebook list ahead of LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match; bowler reacts [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified May 27, 2025 17:44 IST
2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty
Digvesh Rathi with his notebook celebration during an IPL 2025 match - Source: Getty

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Digvesh Rathi was asked about who the next batter in his notebook list will be ahead of their IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The two teams play at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27.

Digvesh Rathi was part of an LSG meet and greet event at the stadium ahead of the game. While interacting with the fans, he was asked who the next batter would be on his notebook list. As soon as the question was asked, fans screamed Virat Kohli's name.

The LSG spinner reacted to the same by just nodding his head. His 'notebook' celebration has gone famous in the ongoing IPL 2025 season, and he was fined multiple times and faced a one-match ban due to it as well.

Watch the video of the interaction posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below:

Digvesh Rathi returns for the game against RCB after a one-match ban

In LSG's game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Digvesh Rathi once again came up with his notebook celebration after picking up the wicket of Abhishek Sharma. He also got into a verbal spat with the opening batter on the field. He was subsequently fined and handed a one-match ban.

As a result, the spinner missed LSG's previous match against the Gujarat Titans (GT). However, he is now set to return for their home game against RCB, which is also the last league match of the season.

Digvesh Rathi has been impressive with the ball in his debut IPL season. The 25-year-old has bagged 14 wickets from 12 games at an average of 28.07, economy rate of 8.18, and a strike-rate of 20.5.

LSG did not qualify for the playoffs, and thus, this will be their last match of the season. As for RCB, it is a crucial game as they have already qualified, and a win here will seal their spot in the top two.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
bell-icon Manage notifications