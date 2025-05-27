Fans scream ‘Virat Kohli’ when Digvesh Rathi is asked about next batter in notebook list ahead of LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match; bowler reacts [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Digvesh Rathi was asked about who the next batter in his notebook list will be ahead of their IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The two teams play at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27.

Digvesh Rathi was part of an LSG meet and greet event at the stadium ahead of the game. While interacting with the fans, he was asked who the next batter would be on his notebook list. As soon as the question was asked, fans screamed Virat Kohli's name.

The LSG spinner reacted to the same by just nodding his head. His 'notebook' celebration has gone famous in the ongoing IPL 2025 season, and he was fined multiple times and faced a one-match ban due to it as well.

Watch the video of the interaction posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below:

Expand Tweet

Digvesh Rathi returns for the game against RCB after a one-match ban

In LSG's game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Digvesh Rathi once again came up with his notebook celebration after picking up the wicket of Abhishek Sharma. He also got into a verbal spat with the opening batter on the field. He was subsequently fined and handed a one-match ban.

As a result, the spinner missed LSG's previous match against the Gujarat Titans (GT). However, he is now set to return for their home game against RCB, which is also the last league match of the season.

Digvesh Rathi has been impressive with the ball in his debut IPL season. The 25-year-old has bagged 14 wickets from 12 games at an average of 28.07, economy rate of 8.18, and a strike-rate of 20.5.

LSG did not qualify for the playoffs, and thus, this will be their last match of the season. As for RCB, it is a crucial game as they have already qualified, and a win here will seal their spot in the top two.

