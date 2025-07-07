Fans in Vijayawada celebrate MS Dhoni's 44th birthday with massive procession [Watch]

Former India captain MS Dhoni turned 44 on Monday, July 7. There was a huge craze among fans in Vijaywada for the legendary wicketkeeper-batter's 44th birthday.
On the Star cricketer's special day, his fans in Vijaywada celebrated by bursting crackers on the streets. The supporters were also seen dancing in front of a massive cutout of Dhoni.
Here's a video of the celebration:
Furthermore, the fans cut 44 cakes to celebrate Dhoni's 44th birthday. Another clip showed a special title card made for the two-time World Cup-winning captain being played in a movie theatre.
MS Dhoni was last seen in action during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). He was appointed as Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) interim captain as regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out due to an elbow injury after five matches.
The five-time champions endured a dismal campaign, bagging their first-ever wooden spoon in the league's history. The Chennai-based side finished at the bottom of the points table after winning four out of the 14 league matches. Dhoni scored 196 runs across 13 innings at a strike rate of 135.17.
"Thanks for the memories, both on and off the field" - Suresh Raina posts special birthday wish for MS Dhoni
Suresh Raina posted a special birthday wish for his close friend and former teammate MS Dhoni. He penned down a heartfelt note as he wished his 'brother' a happy birthday.
The former CSK star wrote on X:
"Happy birthday to my brother, MSD! Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter, and all your favorite things. Thanks for the memories, both on and off the field. Here's to many more years of good times!"
It is worth mentioning that MS Dhoni is the only captain in world cricket to win all three ICC trophies in white-ball cricket. During his captaincy stint, the Men in Blue won the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.
He announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. The swashbuckling batter finished with 17,226 runs across. He has 195 stumpings to his name, the most in international cricket. He was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame last month.
